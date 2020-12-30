The year 2020 was like none other.
At least in our lifetimes.
It was a year in which our lives were altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which sent shock waves across the world and disrupted daily lives, our economy and the way we live.
The virus, believed to have begun in Wuhan, China, spread quickly throughout the world and lock downs, mask wearing and social distancing soon became the norm.
The impact was huge on the sports scene, both local and national.
There were some sports to be played, albeit in a limited capacity, and some success was seen here locally.
Here are the top five sports stories in Logan County for 2020:
1. COVID-19 impact and aftermath. The impact of COVID-19 and its aftermath was huge, both locally and nationwide.
It was the top sports story of the year in Logan County.
After a halt to the West Virginia state girls’ basketball season the rest of the roundball season was eventually canceled.
The boys’ state tournament was never played and the entire 2020 spring sports seasons for baseball, softball, tennis and track and field were canceled.
The high school football football season was first delayed and then resumed and by the end of the calendar year, the 2020-21 prep basketball season was also delayed.
2. Successful basketball season cut short. Most of the 2019-20 high school basketball season was played before the COVID-19 pandemic set in and all three of Logan County’s high school boys’ basketball teams had successful seasons.
The Man High School boys, with no seniors on the team, closed out an 18-6 season by falling to Chapmanville in the Class AA sectional tourney.
Chapmanville finished off the season at 22-2 and ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA. The Tigers, however, never got a chance to defend their back-to-back state championships and a bid for a historic three-peat was never realized.
CRHS, led by senior All-State players Obinna Killen, Andrew Shull and Philip Mullins, defeated rival Logan, 57-51, in the sectional championship game atop at snowy Miner Mountain at Mingo Central high school in early March.
The Tigers won both the sectional title and Cardinal Conference crown for a fourth straight year but saw their season come to an end in the regionals due to the pandemic as CRHS never got to play Winfield for the right to make it back to Charleston.
Logan High School’s boys also had success, going 15-8 behind All-State guard David Early, who became Logan’s all-time leading scorer in his senior season.
The Wildcats were to travel to Poca in one of the two Class AA Region 4 co-finals but that was when the season was first halted, then canceled. Logan had hoped to possibly join Chapmanville in the state tournament field and play in the state tourney for the first time in eight years.
3. Locals playing at Marshall. Former Logan County high school basketball players dotted the Marshall University roster in the fall of 2020 and heading into the 2020-21 season.’
Chapmanville’s Obinna Anochili Killen has made the most impact and started the Herd’s first six games as a freshman.
The 6-foot-9 forward is making an immediate impact.
Also on the Marshall roster is 6-4 freshman guard David Early of Logan and 6-8 redshirt sophomore Devin Collins of Chapmanville.
4. Crazy football season shortened. The high school football season in West Virginia ended up being a crazy, hectic, chaotic one.
It was a wild ride and unprecedented.
With the state’s color-coded virus threat map, and with Logan County in the red, practices were shut down and delayed at the start of the season for Man, Logan and Chapmanville.
With the map, teams in the orange or red were prohibited from playing games. Only counties in the yellow or green, and later, the gold color were allowed to play others of the same color.
That created a scheduling free for all as teams played when they could and played against teams they could find under the restrictions.
That made for some unusual matchups, both in the county and statewide.
Friday night lights went out and teams played whenever they could — Saturday afternoons, Monday nights, Tuesday nights, Wednesday nights and even some Sundays.
That ended up being a mess for county teams as all three deviated from its original schedule and ended up playing non-traditional teams.
Class A Man, which had the most success out of the three teams, ended up adding games against Class A defending state champion Wheeling Central, 2A Herbert Hoover and 3A George Washington, all ending up in losses.
Man also added James Monroe and shut out the Mavericks, 26-0. Coach Harvey Arms’ Hillbillies also had wins over Mingo Central (28-24), Logan (44-6) and Buffalo (19-14).
Initially, the prep football season was delayed and Week 1 was canceled. That took out the traditional opener between Man and Logan. It looked like the two would not play each other for the first time since 1968. The Billies and Wildcats later ended up hooking up late in the season.
At season’s end, Man senior linebacker Erick Grimmett was named First-Team All-State by the media. Senior linebacker Cameran Frye was on the Second-Team.
Grimmett had a big year for the Hillbillies, leading Man on defense with 67 total tackles and a sack.
Coach Jimmy Sheppard’s Wildcats finished 2-4 this season.
Logan opened the season on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Chapmanville and lost 20-6 to the Tigers. The game had only been announced two days before. Logan’s games with Man, Sissonville, Mingo Central and Poca/Tug Valley were canceled before that.
Logan then lost 22-12 at Tug Valley on Oct. 2 and saw its program shut down for two weeks following the positive test of the player due to coronavirus.
Games against Westside, Tug Valley and Chapmanville were called off before the Wildcats traveled to Richwood on Oct. 24 and lost 39-28 to the Lumberjacks.
Logan was then able to reschedule Man and lost 44-6 at home to the Billies on Oct. 30. Two days later, Logan beat Nitro, 22-14, at home. The season then came to a close on Nov. 6 with a 32-6 win at home over James Monroe.
Some of Logan’s players were able to put up big numbers this season, and five players were named Honorable Mention All-State.
Chapmanville, coached by first-year mentor James Barker, played just five games this season.
Games against Sissonville, Poca, Winfield and Nitro/Oak Hill were canceled to start the season before the Tigers beat Logan in the opener on Sept. 26.
Chapmanville’s Oct. 2 game at Summers County was then called off due to COVID-19 concerns,
The Tigers then hosted North Marion on Saturday, Oct. 10 in an added game to the schedule and lost 43-0. Chapmanville followed that up with a 28-14 loss at Wayne on Oct. 16.
Four days later in Oct. 20, CRHS lost 46-16 at home to Lincoln County in another added game to the schedule.
Chapmanville then played one more time, another Saturday afternoon game, as the Tigers beat Nitro, 38-28, on Oct. 30, in a conference matchup.
The season ending game with Man was canceled following a positive test by a CRHS player.
The Wheeling Super Six was never played. The three state championship games were later moved to Charleston’s Laidley Field, but that never happened either as the virus map ended up cutting the season short and state champions were declared in all three classes.
5. Logan Little League takes the field. Amid the pandemic, the Logan Little League decided to go ahead with an abbreviated month long season spanning parts of June and into July.
Restrictions were put into place with the dugout area being socially distanced for the players and mask use being a requirement.
Logan ended up being the only area little league in operation this summer and the league signed up players from other closed little leagues from Chapmanville, Man, Tug Valley and Madison.
The Dodgers ended up winning the Major Division title with a 9-2 mark, one game ahead of the Cubs (8-3). The Astros (3-5-1), Mariners (3-6-1) and the Reds (1-8) rounded out the field.
The Cubs (3-1-1) and the Dodgers (3-1-2) essentially tied for the Minor Division title. The Reds closed out at 2-3 and the Yankees were 1-4-1 in the abbreviated season.
“This whole season was truly a blessing,” said Logan Little League President Les Goldie. “I’ve been president over this league for six years now and this was probably one of the funnest seasons I’ve had. This season was a huge success in our eyes. All of my coaches and board members have talked and we discussed how glad we were to have had the season. I literally watched kids that have never played before come out and play. Their parents told me how glad they were that their kids got to play.”
The last day of the season was an emotional one.
“Our last day of games I saw two moms cry,” Goldie said. “I asked what was wrong. They both told me they were glad we had a season to allow their 12-year-old sons the opportunity to play their last season of little league and how sad it was that this part of their life was over.”
Goldie said the season was a huge success.
“We saw the kids smiling, laughing, and having fun playing the game. I knew we had done the right thing. The parents did an awesome job following the guidelines,” he said. “Through all this COVID pandemic and adversity we faced having a season. I’m so thankful for my board members, coaches, and parents that made this the most successful season to my memory. That’s what we did this season. We made some great memories that will last these kids a lifetime. I truly thank everyone that made this possible.”
There were no summer All-Star tournaments and Little League Baseball of America had already canceled the regional tourneys and also the Little League World Series, set for each August at South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
West Virginia, however, staged a State Little League Tournament in Lewisburg.
Logan, the only District 2 team in operation this summer, received an automatic bid to the 10-12-year-old state tournament and finished with a 1-2 mark. Logan beat Bellington, 9-3, and lost to Sophia (10-5) and Fairmont (3-2).