2021-22 Logan County High School Master Basketball Schedule:

Tuesday, February 1

BOYS

Chapmanville at Wayne, late.

Wednesday, February 2

BOYS

Liberty-Raleigh at Man, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Chapmanville at Logan, 7 p.m.

Friday, February 4

BOYS

Logan at Poca, 7:30 p.m.

Huntington St. Joe at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 5

GIRLS

Ripley at Logan, 3 p.m.

Lincoln County at Chapmanville, 2 p.m.

Monday, February 7

BOYS

Logan at Fairmont Senior, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 8

BOYS

Man at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Sissonville at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Logan at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, February 9

BOYS

Logan at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Man at Liberty-Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 10

BOYS

Man at Van, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Scott at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Westside at Logan, 7 p.m.

Friday, February 11

BOYS

Chapmanville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, February 14

BOYS

Lincoln County at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Lincoln County at Logan, TBA

Tuesday, February 15

BOYS

Lincoln County at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Chapmanville at Scott, 7 p.m.

Tug Valley at Man, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Chapmanville at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, February 16

BOYS

Logan at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Poca at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 17

BOYS

Sherman at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 18

BOYS

Sissonville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming East at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Van at Man, 7:30 p.m.

--

Saturday, February 19

BOYS

Logan at Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, February 21

BOYS

Logan at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 22

BOYS

Hurricane at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 26

BOYS

Logan at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.

