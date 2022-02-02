2021-22 Logan County High School Master Basketball Schedule padkins Author email Feb 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-22 Logan County High School Master Basketball Schedule:Tuesday, February 1BOYSChapmanville at Wayne, late.–Wednesday, February 2BOYSLiberty-Raleigh at Man, 7:30 p.m.GIRLSChapmanville at Logan, 7 p.m.–Friday, February 4BOYSLogan at Poca, 7:30 p.m.Huntington St. Joe at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.–Saturday, February 5GIRLSRipley at Logan, 3 p.m.Lincoln County at Chapmanville, 2 p.m.–Monday, February 7BOYSLogan at Fairmont Senior, 7:30 p.m.–Tuesday, February 8BOYSMan at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.GIRLSSissonville at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Logan at Wayne, 7 p.m.–Wednesday, February 9BOYSLogan at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.Man at Liberty-Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.–Thursday, February 10BOYSMan at Van, 7:30 p.m.GIRLSScott at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Westside at Logan, 7 p.m.–Friday, February 11BOYSChapmanville at Logan, 7:30 p.m. –Monday, February 14BOYSLincoln County at Logan, 7:30 p.m.GIRLSLincoln County at Logan, TBA–Tuesday, February 15BOYSLincoln County at Logan, 7:30 p.m.Chapmanville at Scott, 7 p.m.Tug Valley at Man, 7:30 p.m.GIRLSChapmanville at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.–Wednesday, February 16BOYSLogan at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.GIRLSPoca at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.–Thursday, February 17BOYSSherman at Man, 7:30 p.m.–Friday, February 18BOYSSissonville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.Wyoming East at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Van at Man, 7:30 p.m.--Saturday, February 19BOYSLogan at Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.–Monday, February 21BOYSLogan at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.–Tuesday, February 22BOYSHurricane at Man, 7:30 p.m.–Saturday, February 26BOYSLogan at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Logan Lincoln County Man Scott Chapmanville Wayne Wyoming East padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView