In the tradition-rich southern West Virginia coal fields, baseball has always been a hotbed.
With programs such as Chapmanville, Man and Logan just in Logan County and with other sound programs around the area such as Scott, Wayne and others, it’s always a dog fight especially when it comes to post-season sectional tournament time.
This year was supposed to be final year of the current alignment with Class AA Region 4 Section 2 being made up of Man, Logan, Chapmanville, Scott, Lincoln County and Mingo Central.
But the 2020 season has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has swept the nation.
It remains to be seen if any kind of abbreviated season will take place at all as school is officially closed across the state until the end of April.
The last three years, it’s been a very difficult sectional tourney with Chapmanville, Logan, Scott, Lincoln County, Man and Mingo Central making up the six teams.
Scott, with a senior-laden team and behind the arm of WVU recruit and All-State pitcher Carter Lyles, defeated Chapmanville in last year’s sectional championship game with an 8-7 win over the Tigers in 10 innings at Skyhawk Field in Madison, ending Chapmanville’s season at 20-10.
Logan beat Chapmanville 7-5 in the 2018 sectional finals, winning its second straight crown.
This spring, the section seemed wide open.
“You look forward to the competition and the teams around us are really good and certainly improving,” Chapmanville coach Josh Rakes said. “We kind of wanted to have one last run in this sectional the way that it is. Next year with Wayne moving in it’s certainly going to be a battle.”
The 2021 season will bring change. Chapmanville will be placed into a new five-team Class AA sectional with Logan, Scott, Mingo Central and Wayne.
Previous sectional opponents the last four years Lincoln County and Man will be shipped out, the Panthers to Class AAA and Man back down to Single-A.
Single-A was very successful for Man in its previous stint as a Class A school as the Hillbillies won the 2014 state championship. The Billies then lost in the 2015 state finals the next year.
Wayne, a traditionally rich baseball program like Chapmanville, had been a long time regional foe of the Tigers. It was Wayne who beat Logan in the 2018 best-of-three regional series to advance to the state tourney.
Having the Pioneers in the new sectional won’t make things any easier, Rakes said.
“Those are some traditionally powerful schools,” he said. “It’s certainly not easy now but it will not be any easier next year. Wayne had a good run a couple of years ago but were really young last year. Wayne has always been a traditionally sound program that’s always been tough to deal with. It’s not like it used to be where you might have one team in your section that’s good and you were sort of expected to win that section.”
Opposite in Class AA Region 4 Section 1, and possible regional tourney foes include: Nitro, Poca, Point Pleasant, Sissonville and Winfield.
In the meantime, Rakes is keeping everything on the table for the rest of 2020.
If the spring sports season is called off he’s hoping his players will be able to get some summer baseball in as a stepping stone to the 2021 season.
“We’re hoping to see what our options are as soon as possible,” Rakes said. “They are still holding onto hope for an abbreviated spring season but we are also looking into the possibility of getting these kids playing some summer ball somewhere and somehow.”
Not having any baseball has been a jolt to many.
“You don’t want to take things for granted because you don’t know when it can be taken away from you,” Rakes said. “A lot of kids are really looking forward to the possibility of playing baseball or any sport. It’s what they love to do and it’s been taken away from them.”
Rakes said his Tigers, and probably every other team in this country, will have a new sense of vigor for the game once things are back to normal and the players run back out onto the diamond.
“Once we get things back going I think you’ll see a renewed passion for the game of baseball and for all the sports that they play,” he said.