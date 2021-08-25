2021 Cardinal Conference Football Schedule padkins Author email Aug 25, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021 Cardinal Conference Football Master Schedule:Friday, August 27Logan at Man, 7:30 p.m.Chapmanville at Sissonville, 7 p.m.Herbert Hoover at Scott, 7:30 p.m.Tolsia at Wayne, 7 p.m.Poca at Nitro, 7 p.m.Winfield at Hurricane, 7 p.m.–Friday, September 3Sissonville at Logan, 7 p.m.Chapmanville at Poca, 7 p.m.Wayne at Scott, 7:30 p.m.Nitro at St. Albans, 7 p.m.Herbert Hoover at Winfield, 7 p.m.–Friday, September 10Logan at Wayne, 7 p.m.Winfield at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Scott at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.Nitro at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.Poca at Independence, 7 p.m.–Friday, September 17Logan at Liberty-Raleigh, 7 p.m.Chapmanville at Nitro, 7 p.m.Sherman at Scott, 7:30 p.m.Wayne at Winfield, 7 p.m.Wyoming East at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.Clay County at Sissonville, 7 p.m.Poca: Bye week–Friday, September 24Winfield at Logan, 7 p.m.Scott at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Poca at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.Nitro at Wayne, 7 p.m.Herbert Hoover at Sissonville, 7 p.m.Sissonville: Bye week–Friday, October 1Logan at Nitro, 7 p.m.Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m. Wayne at Liberty-Raleigh, 7 p.m.Sissonville at Poca, 7 p.m.Scott: Bye weekWinfield: Bye week–Friday, October 8Scott at Logan, 7 p.m.Herbert Hoover at Wayne, 7 p.m.Nitro at Clay County, 7 p.m.Winfield at Poca, 7 p.m.Chapmanville: Bye weekSissonville: Bye week–Friday, October 15Logan at Poca, 7 p.m.Wayne at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Liberty-Raleigh at Scott, 7:30 p.m.Sissonville at Winfield, 7 p.m.Nitro: Bye weekHerbert Hoover: Bye week–Friday, October 22Chapmanville at Logan, 7 p.m.Herbert Hoover at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.Scott at Poca, 7 p.m.Wayne at Sissonville, 7 p.m.Nitro at Winfield, 7 p.m.–Friday, October 29Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.Sissonville at Nitro, 7 p.m.Poca at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.Logan: Bye weekWayne: Bye week–Friday, November 5Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.Man at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.Poca at Wayne, 7 p.m.Point Pleasant at Winfield, 7 p.m.Sissonville at Roane County, 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView