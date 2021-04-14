CHAPMANVILLE — When the Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team take to the diamond this spring at Ted Ellis Field it will be for the first time since 2019.
Two years.
That’s a long time.
For Chapmanville coach Josh Rakes and for all of the state’s baseball coaches it will be a learning process and a getting-to-know-you time period with his players.
Not only will there be new incoming freshmen players, there will also be first-year sophomores with no varsity playing experience.
“We’re excited to get it going and excited for our guys but there’s so many unknowns,” Rakes said,. “I did not coach our sophomores as freshmen. It’s almost like I have 17 freshmen with both classes. Numbers-wise, those guys will have to contribute. Usually you get them into your system a year and they have to find their spot. Now, it’s going to be difficult.”
Inexperience will abound, though, but Rakes won’t be the only coach grappling with this.
“In 2019 that was my first year as the head coach,” Rakes said. “It’s my only year so far but it feels like I’ve been doing this about 10 years going through all the stuff that we’ve had to go through the last two years. I look at my roster and I’ve basically lost two years worth of players. The remaining players were freshmen and sophomores from the last time that we played a baseball game. That really puts us with a lot of inexperience. They are not all necessarily young anymore because some of those kids are juniors and seniors but they are inexperienced as far as high school baseball goes.”
Chapmanville was slated to open its season on Tuesday, April 13, at home against Nitro. The Tigers then host Winfield on April 15 and Sissonville on April 16 before heading to play in the Wooden Bat Tournament at Scott on April 17 where CRHS is set to face off with Sherman and Scott.
“We lost four seniors from 2019 and four from 2020,” Rakes said. “From 2019 I really had one freshman who saw some significant varsity playing time and that was Evan Plumley, who played some first base for us. Other than that he’s the only one and we don’t have many with varsity experience. In the latter part of the year in 2019 Evan played a lot at first base and also pitched some. The freshmen and sophomores from 2019 are now thrust into the role as juniors and seniors.”
Chapmanville had just three senior members on its roster in 2020. None got to play due to the season being shut down. Those graduated seniors were: JD Ferrell (infielder/pitcher), Braxton Manns (infielder/catcher) and Chase Berry (infielder/pitcher).
The Tigers last played a baseball game in the 2019 Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament, falling 8-7 in 10 innings at Scott in the finals, closing out the season 20-10 as the sectional runner-ups for the second straight year.
On the mound, junior Evan Plumley is back to lead the CRHS pitching staff.
“We have some guys who pitched some two years ago but not too many,” Rakes said. “We have Evan Plumley coming back who had a solid freshman year two years ago as a freshman.”
Will Kirkendoll and Tyson Thompson, a pair of juniors, are two other experienced arms.
Sophomore Jacob Topping and senior Seth Workman are two others expected to pitch.
“We’ve got some depth but it will be a challenge for us just like everybody else,” Rakes said. “We start the season with five games in the first week and that will put a lot of stress on our arms. We have to be careful and make sure our arms are in shape and we monitor our pitch counts closely.”
At catcher, sophomore Brady Raines, freshman Ian Plumley and sophomore Brody Dalton are likely to see action. Dalton, however, is still playing basketball and will join the team later.
Down at first base, Plumley will likely play there when not pitching. Freshman Andrew Farley is also pressing for playing time at first base.
At second base, senior Brayden Little is the probable starter. He can also play at third.
Kirkendoll is Chapmanville’s shortstop. When he’s pitching, Evan Plumley will likely play there.
Third base is a “wild card,” according to Rakes. Raines and Ian Plumley could play there if not behind the plate. Thompson is also a candidate to play at third and also in the outfield.
In the outfield, senior Jake Justice is the possible starter in center with senior Seth Workman in left and Thompson in right.
Sophomore Lucas Price could also see time in the outfield as well as senior newcomer Braydon Vance.
The 2021 baseball season will bring change for the Tigers, which will be placed in a new five-team Class AA sectional alongside holdovers Logan, Scott and Mingo Central and new team Wayne.
The Pioneers had been a longtime regional opponent in Double-A.
Logan, Scott and Mingo Central were in the Tigers’ old six-team Class AA sectional with Man and Lincoln County. Man heads down to Single-A this spring, while LCHS is back up in the 3A ranks.
The Tigers hope to build on both returning and new players.
However, one of Chapmanville’s top players, Casey Hurley, transferred to Man High School. Hurley, a Class AA First-Team All-State pick and First-Team All-Conference selection from 2019, hit .460 during his sophomore season with 32 RBI and just five strikeouts in 100 plate appearances.
Evan Plumley, Garrett Adkins and others are coming back as well.
The months of April and May should be a busy time for the Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team.
The Tigers are scheduled to play 32 games over a somewhat condensed seven-week regular season.
This year, the high school baseball season is set to begin two weeks later than normal in mid-April instead of the usual late March start.
“It’s going to be interesting to see because we will lose a week or more of time,” Rakes said. “But we will still be able to play 30 regular season games. On top of overlapping with basketball we’ll have to get four or five games in in a week in order to get to 30 games. Normally, our sectionals will start the second week of May. This year, they are the last week of May. That’s good weather-wise because it will be much warmer for baseball. The state tournament this time will begin on June 24. We’ll have better weather.”
Chapmanville is slated to have many interesting matchups during the 2021 season schedule.
The Tigers are set to play a home-and-away series against county rivals Man and Logan in one of the highlights to the schedule.
The Tigers also host Class AAA George Washington on April 19 and have single games against new opponents Ripley and Oak Hill.
Chapmanville once again is set to host the Daffer Memorial Tournament on May 14-15, where the Tigers are set to play host to the Wayne Pioneers and the Point Pleasant Big Blacks.
The yearly tournament honors the late Larry Coffindaffer Jr., a former Tiger great who played on Chapmanville’s 1997 Class AA state championship team and also the outstanding 1998 squad before playing at Marshall University. Daffer’s father, Larry Coffindaffer Sr., passed away last year as did former legendary Coach Ted Ellis, the Chapmanville ballpark’s namesake.
2021 Chapmanville Regional High School
Baseball Schedule:
April 13: *Nitro, 7 p.m.
April 15: *Winfield, 7 p.m.
April 16: *Sissonville, 7 p.m.
April 17: vs. Sherman (Wooden Bat Tournament at Scott), noon
April 17: at Scott (Wooden Bat Tournament at Scott, 2 p.m.
April 19: George Washington, 7 p.m.
April 20: Buffalo, 6 p.m.
April 22: Mingo Central, 6 p.m.
April 23: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.
April 26: at Lincoln County, 6 p.m..
April 27: at Mingo Central, 5 p.m.
May 1: at Point Pleasant, 3 p.m.
May 3: at Tug Valley, 5 p.m.
May 4: *at Winfield, 6:30 p.m.
May 5: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
May 7: Ripley, 6 p.m.
May 8: *at Nitro, 4:30 p.m.
May 10: Lincoln County, 6 p.m.
May 11: Man, 7 p.m.
May 13: *Scott, 7 p.m.
May 14: *Wayne (Daffer Memorial Tournament), 7 p.m.
May 15: Point Pleasant (Daffer Memorial Tournament), 2 p.m.
May 17: Tug Valley, 6 p.m.
May 19: at Man, 7 p.m.
May 20: *at Logan, 7 p.m.
May 22: at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
May 22: vs. Shady Spring (at Oak Hill), 2 p.m.
May 24: *Logan, 7 p.m.
May 25: *Poca, 7 p.m.
May 26: Van, 6 p.m.
May 27: at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
May 28: *at Poca, 7 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game