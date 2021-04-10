2021 Logan County High School Baseball, Softball Schedule
Monday, April 12
BASEBALL
Tolsia at Man, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Scott, 5:30 p.m.
Lincoln County at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 13
BASEBALL
Nitro at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
Logan at Poca, 6 p.m.
Man at Van, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 14
BASEBALL
Spring Valley at Man, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Winfield, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 15
BASEBALL
Winfield at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Man at Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Poca, 6 p.m.
Logan at Winfield, 5:30 p.m.
Westside at Man, 6 p.m.
Friday, April 16
BASEBALL
Sissonville at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Herbert Hoover at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 17
BASEBALL
Chapmanville vs. Sherman at Scott, noon
Chapmanville at Scott, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Man at Point Pleasant, 3 p.m.
Man vs. TBA at Point Pleasant, TBA
Monday, April 19
BASEBALL
Logan at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Sherman at Man, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Logan at Man, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 20
BASEBALL
Buffalo at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.
Man at Belfry, Ky., 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Sissonville at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
Logan at Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.
Man at Wyoming East, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21
BASEBALL
Chapmanville at Man, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Logan at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 22
BASEBALL
Logan at Tolsia, 6 p.m.
Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.
Man at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Scott at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
Sherman at Man, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, April 23
BASEBALL
Chapmanville at Wayne, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
Logan at Herbert Hoover, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 24
BASEBALL
Logan at Lincoln County, 1 p.m.
Monday, April 26
BASEBALL
Sissonville at Logan, 7 p.m.
Chapmanville at Lincoln County, 6 p.m.
Westside at Man, TBA
SOFTBALL
Lincoln County at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
Sissonville at Logan, 6 p.m.
Scott at Man, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 27
BASEBALL
Logan at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Chapmanville at Mingo Central, 5 p.m.
Belfry, Ky., at Man, 5:30 p.m.
Van at Man, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Man, 5:30 p.m.
Logan at Nitro, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 28
BASEBALL
Wayne at Logan, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Winfield at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
Man at River View, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 29
BASEBALL
Logan at Man, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Nitro at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
Sherman at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
Man at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, April 30
BASEBALL
Logan at Scott, 7 p.m.
Man at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Wayne at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
Wyoming East at Man, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 1
BASEBALL
Chapmanville at Point Pleasant, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Princeton at Man, 1 p.m.
Monday, May 3
BASEBALL
Chapmanville at Tug Valley, 5 p.m.
Man at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.
Logan at Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Man at Tolsia, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 4
BASEBALL
Tolsia at Logan, 7 p.m.
Chapmanville at Winfield, 6:30 p.m.
Man at Tug Valley, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Mingo Central at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 5
BASEBALL
Logan at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Man at Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 6
BASEBALL
Lincoln County at Logan, 7 p.m.
Man at Wayne, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville Invitational at CRHS, TBA
Friday, May 7
BASEBALL
Ripley at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.
Charleston Catholic at Man, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville Invitational at CRHS, TBA
Herbert Hoover at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 8
BASEBALL
Chapmanville at Nitro, 4:30 p.m.
Logan at Bridgeport, 11 a.m.
Logan vs. Independence at Bridgeport, 1:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville Invitational at CRHS, TBA
Logan vs. Ironton, Ohio at Huntington, TBA
Logan at Huntington, TBA
Monday, May 10
BASEBALL
Lincoln County at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.
Spring Valley at Logan, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Man at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
Logan at Scott, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 11
BASEBALL
Logan at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Man at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Wayne, 5:30 p.m.
Logan at Sissonville, 6 p.m.
Tug Valley at Man, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12
BASEBALL
Man at St. Albans, 7 p.m.
Poca at Logan, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Man at Westside, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 13
BASEBALL
Logan at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Scott at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Tug Valley at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
Poca at Logan, 6 p.m.
Friday, May 14
BASEBALL
Wayne at Chapmanville (Daffer Memorial Tournament), 7 p.m.
Man at Westside, TBA
Logan at Bridgeport, noon
Logan at Morgantown, 2:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Winfield at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
Van at Man, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 15
BASEBALL
Point Pleasant at Chapmanville (Daffer Memorial Tournament), 2 p.m.
Mingo Central at Man, noon
Logan at Oak Glen, 10 a.m.
Logan at Washington, 2:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Logan at Lincoln County, TBA
Logan vs. Parkersburg South at Lincoln County, TBA
Monday, May 17
BASEBALL
Mingo Central at Logan, 7 p.m.
Tug Valley at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.
Man at Charleston Catholic, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Nitro at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
Man at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 18
BASEBALL
Herbert Hoover at Logan, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Lincoln County, 5:30 p.m.
Logan at Wayne, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 19
BASEBALL
Chapmanville at Man, 7 p.m.
Logan at Poca, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Nitro, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 20
BASEBALL
Chapmanville at Logan, 7 p.m.
Man at Tolsia, TBA
SOFTBALL
Scott at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
Man at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, May 21
BASEBALL
Winfield at Logan, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Man, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Wyoming East, 5:30 p.m.
Logan at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
Tolsia at Man, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 22
BASEBALL
Nitro at Logan, 7 p.m.
Chapmanville vs. Shady Spring at Oak Hill, 2 p.m.
Chapmanville at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Man at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Monday, May 24
BASEBALL
Logan at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Van at Man, TBA
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
Man at Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25
BASEBALL
Man at Logan, 4 p.m.
Wayne at Logan, 7 p.m.
Poca at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 5:30 p.m.
Tug Valley at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 26
BASEBALL
Scott at Logan, 7 p.m.
Van at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.
Man at Cabell Midland, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Mingo Central at Man, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 27
BASEBALL
Chapmanville at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Tug Valley at Man, 5:30 p.m.
Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Sissonville, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, May 28
BASEBALL
Chapmanville at Poca, 7 p.m.
Independence at Logan, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Buffalo at Man, 5:30 p.m.