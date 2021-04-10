Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

2021 Logan County High School Baseball, Softball Schedule

Monday, April 12

BASEBALL

Tolsia at Man, 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Scott, 5:30 p.m.

Lincoln County at Logan, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 13

BASEBALL

Nitro at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.

Logan at Poca, 6 p.m.

Man at Van, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14

BASEBALL

Spring Valley at Man, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Winfield, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 15

BASEBALL

Winfield at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Man at Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Poca, 6 p.m.

Logan at Winfield, 5:30 p.m.

Westside at Man, 6 p.m.

Friday, April 16

BASEBALL

Sissonville at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Herbert Hoover at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 17

BASEBALL

Chapmanville vs. Sherman at Scott, noon

Chapmanville at Scott, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Man at Point Pleasant, 3 p.m.

Man vs. TBA at Point Pleasant, TBA

Monday, April 19

BASEBALL

Logan at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Sherman at Man, 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Logan at Man, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20

BASEBALL

Buffalo at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.

Man at Belfry, Ky., 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Sissonville at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.

Logan at Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.

Man at Wyoming East, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21

BASEBALL

Chapmanville at Man, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Logan at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 22

BASEBALL

Logan at Tolsia, 6 p.m.

Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.

Man at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Scott at Logan, 5:30 p.m.

Sherman at Man, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, April 23

BASEBALL

Chapmanville at Wayne, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.

Logan at Herbert Hoover, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 24

BASEBALL

Logan at Lincoln County, 1 p.m.

Monday, April 26

BASEBALL

Sissonville at Logan, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville at Lincoln County, 6 p.m.

Westside at Man, TBA

SOFTBALL

Lincoln County at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.

Sissonville at Logan, 6 p.m.

Scott at Man, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 27

BASEBALL

Logan at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville at Mingo Central, 5 p.m.

Belfry, Ky., at Man, 5:30 p.m.

Van at Man, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Man, 5:30 p.m.

Logan at Nitro, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 28

BASEBALL

Wayne at Logan, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Winfield at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.

Man at River View, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 29

BASEBALL

Logan at Man, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Nitro at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.

Sherman at Logan, 5:30 p.m.

Man at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, April 30

BASEBALL

Logan at Scott, 7 p.m.

Man at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Wayne at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.

Wyoming East at Man, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

BASEBALL

Chapmanville at Point Pleasant, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Princeton at Man, 1 p.m.

Monday, May 3

BASEBALL

Chapmanville at Tug Valley, 5 p.m.

Man at Sissonville, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.

Logan at Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Man at Tolsia, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 4

BASEBALL

Tolsia at Logan, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville at Winfield, 6:30 p.m.

Man at Tug Valley, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Mingo Central at Logan, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 5

BASEBALL

Logan at Sissonville, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Man at Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 6

BASEBALL

Lincoln County at Logan, 7 p.m.

Man at Wayne, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville Invitational at CRHS, TBA

Friday, May 7

BASEBALL

Ripley at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.

Charleston Catholic at Man, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville Invitational at CRHS, TBA

Herbert Hoover at Logan, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

BASEBALL

Chapmanville at Nitro, 4:30 p.m.

Logan at Bridgeport, 11 a.m.

Logan vs. Independence at Bridgeport, 1:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville Invitational at CRHS, TBA

Logan vs. Ironton, Ohio at Huntington, TBA

Logan at Huntington, TBA

Monday, May 10

BASEBALL

Lincoln County at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.

Spring Valley at Logan, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Man at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.

Logan at Scott, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11

BASEBALL

Logan at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Man at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Wayne, 5:30 p.m.

Logan at Sissonville, 6 p.m.

Tug Valley at Man, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12

BASEBALL

Man at St. Albans, 7 p.m.

Poca at Logan, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Man at Westside, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 13

BASEBALL

Logan at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Scott at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Tug Valley at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.

Poca at Logan, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 14

BASEBALL

Wayne at Chapmanville (Daffer Memorial Tournament), 7 p.m.

Man at Westside, TBA

Logan at Bridgeport, noon

Logan at Morgantown, 2:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Winfield at Logan, 5:30 p.m.

Van at Man, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

BASEBALL

Point Pleasant at Chapmanville (Daffer Memorial Tournament), 2 p.m.

Mingo Central at Man, noon

Logan at Oak Glen, 10 a.m.

Logan at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Logan at Lincoln County, TBA

Logan vs. Parkersburg South at Lincoln County, TBA

Monday, May 17

BASEBALL

Mingo Central at Logan, 7 p.m.

Tug Valley at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.

Man at Charleston Catholic, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Nitro at Logan, 5:30 p.m.

Man at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 18

BASEBALL

Herbert Hoover at Logan, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Lincoln County, 5:30 p.m.

Logan at Wayne, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19

BASEBALL

Chapmanville at Man, 7 p.m.

Logan at Poca, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Nitro, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 20

BASEBALL

Chapmanville at Logan, 7 p.m.

Man at Tolsia, TBA

SOFTBALL

Scott at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.

Man at Logan, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 21

BASEBALL

Winfield at Logan, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Man, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Wyoming East, 5:30 p.m.

Logan at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.

Tolsia at Man, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 22

BASEBALL

Nitro at Logan, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville vs. Shady Spring at Oak Hill, 2 p.m.

Chapmanville at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Man at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Monday, May 24

BASEBALL

Logan at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Van at Man, TBA

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Logan, 5:30 p.m.

Man at Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25

BASEBALL

Man at Logan, 4 p.m.

Wayne at Logan, 7 p.m.

Poca at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 5:30 p.m.

Tug Valley at Logan, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26

BASEBALL

Scott at Logan, 7 p.m.

Van at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.

Man at Cabell Midland, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Mingo Central at Man, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 27

BASEBALL

Chapmanville at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Tug Valley at Man, 5:30 p.m.

Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Sissonville, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 28

BASEBALL

Chapmanville at Poca, 7 p.m.

Independence at Logan, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Buffalo at Man, 5:30 p.m.

