LOGAN — Versatility, depth and lots of pitching.
That about sums up the 2021 version of the Logan High School baseball team.
Out of Logan’s 18-man roster 16 of them are pitchers, including four left-handers, and that’s a luxury Logan coach Kevin Gertz will have heading into the spring season.
Logan went 14-12 in 2019 in its previously played season. The 2020 season was completely wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Logan has four returning players from 2019 who saw action and a pair of transfers who also have seen varsity playing time.
“We are very young,” Gertz said. “We only have four kids that have been in any kind of game at the varsity level. Our two seniors are transfers. Corey Miller is from Man and played quite a bit and is a good player. Tyler Fenwick came from Florida and moved back here. His dad is from here. He’s a good player and has signed with Bluefield State. Returning players who have played before are Jarron Glick, who played some shortstop his freshman year. Korbin Bostic is also back and he started every game his freshman year and was our second or third leading hitter. We’re expecting huge things from him. He’s worked so hard. We also have Carson Kirk, who started some in his freshman year. He’s very fast. Also back is Jordan Hayes, who saw a little bit of action and pitched a little as a freshman.”
Pitching and the depth there will definitely been a strong point for the Wildcats.
At no point of the season will Logan likely been short on arms.
“We have 16 pitchers and we’ve never had anything like this in my life,” Gertz said. “Probably 14 or 15 of those pitchers will pitch varsity at a high level. I’m not saying we have any John David Brammer’s, Brandon Chambers’s or Lou Green’s yet but I think when some of these young kids become seniors they will throw just like that.”
Fenwick, a senior left-hander, is likely to see a lot of mound time this season.
“He has very good stuff,” Gertz said. “He throws low 80s and has a great breaking ball.”
Miller, a hard-throwing senior right-hander, is also expected to pitch.
Other lefties on the staff include junior Korbin Bostic and sophomores Konnor Lowe and Ryan Roberts.
“Not many teams have four left-handers,” Gertz said. “Konnor has a bit of arm troubles but he will be a college pitcher someday. He will also play first base and DH for us.”
Sophomore righty Dawson Maynard is Logan’s hardest thrower.
“In one of our scrimmages his last two pitches were 89 and 90,” Gertz said. “We’ve never had a sophomore touch 90.”
Glick, a junior right-hander gives Logan another option on the hill.
“He hasn’t pitched much since Little League when he had an arm injury,” Gertz said. “He’s grown a lot and could be our number one or number two type of guy but coming off basketball is going to take a month for him to get his arm in shape.”
Garrett Williamson, is a sophomore right-hander.
“He’s also a basketball player and it will take him awhile. But he’s got great slider and change-up and pounds the strike zone,” Gertz said.
Aiden Slack is another sophomore righty and basketball player who will be transitioning over to baseball.
“By the end of the year I think he’ll be throwing 85-87,” Gertz said.
Junior righty Landon Adkins is yet another basketball player who will be counted on to give the Cats some innings later in the season.
“He has a lot of potential,” Gertz said. “6-5 right-handers don’t grow on trees. He’s got the capability of really doing something with us.”
Freshman Joey Canterbury comes into the Logan progam this spring.
“He’s really looking good,” Gertz said. “He’s got a lot of skills.”
Freshman Cole Blankenship, junior twins Chad and Jared Burnette and junior Carson Kirk round of Logan’s pitching staff.
“They will do a very good job for us this year,” Gertz said.
Sophomore Jake Ramey is Logan’s probable starter at catcher. Sophomore William Mullins and Maynard can also catch, along with Hayes.
“Ramey has really improved as a catcher,” Gertz said. “He works so hard. He’s a left-handed hitter and he can absolutely hammer it. He’s a great hitter and runs well. I have a lot of sophomores on the team but really they are freshmen. We got shut down last year and have practiced 10 days.”
At first base, Logan has Lowe or Miller, depending on who is pitching.
Williamson can play either first or second base. Kirk can also play second base and many other positions along the infield, including shortstop, third and even in the outfield.
“Kirk is our most versatile player. He can play all over,” Gertz said.
At shortstop, Glick is back for the Wildcats.
Maynard is another versatile player and could play anywhere in the infield, Gertz said, and is also an emergency catcher. His primary position, however, is third base. Miller and Hayes can also play at third.
Bostic, Fenwick, Slack, Canterbury, Roberts and Adkins are likely to share outfield duties. The Burnette’s can also play in the outfield.
“We have a lot of rabbits that play out there,” Gertz said. “Our team speed has never been this good, neither myself or dad (former Logan coach Roger Gertz). If we can get on we are going to run and we are going to run a lot. We hope to go from first to third on routine singles. We have a lot of depth. We probably have 15 starters on our 18-man team. There’s pretty much only one or two kids that are pretty much locked in at one primary position.”
The Logan baseball team hasn’t made it to the state tournament since 2009 when it was a Triple-A team. The Wildcats, under former coach Roger Gertz, had a fantastic 2000s decade, winning Class AAA state championships in 2000 and 2001 and Double-A state crowns in 2005 and 2008. Logan also had a 3A state runner-up finish in 2002 as a 5-3 loss to Hurricane spoiled the Wildcats’ bid for a third straight state title.
The 2021 baseball season will bring change for the Wildcats, which will be placed in a new five-team Class AA sectional alongside holdovers Chapmanville, Scott and Mingo Central and new team Wayne.
The Pioneers had been a longtime regional opponent in Double-A.
Logan’s Roger E. Gertz Field received a face lift in 2020 with the installation of nearly 300 new blue chair back seats. Those will be unveiled this season.
The Wildcats were scheduled to open the season on Monday at Mingo Central. The Cats then play at Tolsia on April 22 and head to Lincoln County on April 24.
Logan has lots of tough matchups this spring, including; home-and-away series with county rivals Chapmanville and Man; road games at traditional state powerhouses Bridgeport and Morgantown; and all the usual difficult Cardinal Conference games against Scott, Winfield, Wayne, Nitro, Herbert Hoover, Sissonville and Poca.
Logan makes a road swing to the eastern panhandle May 14-15 and are slated to play games against Bridgeport, Morgantown, Oak Glen and Washington.
2021 Logan High School
Baseball Schedule (1-0):
April 19: at Mingo Central, W 17-1
April 22: at Tolsia, 6 p.m.
April 24: at Lincoln County, 1 p.m.
April 26: *Sissonville, 7 p.m.
April 28: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.
April 29: at Man, 7 p.m.
April 30: *at Scott, 7 p.m.
May 4: Tolsia, 7 p.m.
May 5: *at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
May 6: Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
May 8: at Bridgeport, 11 a.m.
May 8: vs. Independence at Bridgeport, 1:30 p.m.
May 10: Spring Valley, 7 p.m.
May 11: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.
May 12: *Poca, 7 p.m.
May 13: *at Winfield, 7 p.m.
May 14: at Bridgeport, noon
May 14: at Morgantown 2:15 p.m.
May 15: at Oak Glen, 10 a.m.
May 15: at Washington, 2:30 p.m.
May 17: Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
May 18: *Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
May 19: *at Poca, 7 p.m.
May 20: *Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
May 21: *Winfield, 7 p.m.
May 22: *Nitro, 1 p.m.
May 24: *at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
May 25: Man, 4 p.m.
May 25: *Wayne, 7 p.m.
May 26: *Scott, 7 p.m.
May 27: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
May 28: Independence, 7 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game