LOGAN — It’s been six years since the Logan High School softball team has had a winning seasons.
That’s very rare in this history of Logan’s storied program, which has brought home state championships four times in 1986, 2001, 2002 and 2006 and have made it to the state tournament numerous times.
With the entire 2020 season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lady Cats last played in 2019 when Logan went 9-20 in first-year coach Jason Davis’ first season.
Logan’s last winning season was back in 2015 under former coach Randy Robinette when the Lady Cats sported a 19-12 record. The Lady Cats then finished with .500 records in 2016 and 2017 at 17-17 and 15-15 respectively.
The 2018 Lady Cats dropped out at 5-20, the school’s first losing campaign since 2013.
The Lady Cats were slated to begin the season with five away games.
Logan was at Poca on April 13, at Winfield on April 15, at Man on April 19, at Mingo Central on April 20 and are scheduled to play at Chapmanville on April 21.
The season starts and ends roughly a month later than normal.
It comes to a close June 22-23 with the state tournament at South Charleston.
Since basketball season will run all the way through April after starting in early March, that means the winter and spring sports will overlap.
That will make it rough for multi-sport athletes.
Logan’s starting catcher Raegan Quick, for example, also plays basketball for the Lady Cats, and will be tied up likely until the end of April.
“I’m not happy at all about the overlapping seasons,” Logan softball coach Jason Davis said. “We have three cheerleaders and four basketball players. Coach (Kevin) Gertz and I will work with each other. We’ve already talked about moving some games so we won’t interfere with their sectionals. I believe they will have to have seven practices in coming from the other sports.”
Logan has back senior pitcher Emma Vinson.
“She had worked hard and was ready to pitch last year,” Davis said. “She’s coming back and she’s a senior.”
The Lady Cats also have junior Chloe Bryant returning within the pitcher’s circle.
Logan also has an incoming freshman pitcher in Harlee Quick.
“She’s a quality pitcher as well,” Davis said. “We might have a few other girls that can pitch. I’m real fuzzy on my freshmen because they didn’t have an eighth-grade here. I haven’t seen some of these girls play for two years now. Right now, I have five freshmen who right now said they are playing. I have three or four sophomores coming back this year and they have no varsity experience.”
Over at shortstop, Logan was expected to have Ashlyn Conley as the starter last year. She had the nod at second base in 2019.
Down at third base, junior Emma Elkins returns.
In the outfield, seniors Abby Baisden and Ashton Conn are back.
Three incoming sophomores — McKenna Ooten, Jayden Miller and Rylee Conn — also figured into the Lady Cats’ plans last year in their freshman seasons.
Alyssa Goff was also expected to see some playing time last year, as well as Alera Messer.
“She was looking good in practice and was definitely going to contribute to the team this year,” Davis said of Goff.
Rounding out Logan’s roster are: juniors Kaydence McNeely; sophomores Natalie Blankenship, MaKenna Ooten and Jayda Miller; and freshmen Isabella Propst, Avae Pritchard, Madison Adams, Addison Brumfield, Taylor Noe, Becca Stacy, Kaitlyn Collins and Kendra Jobo.
Logan’s softball schedule will be a difficult one as always.
Home-and-away series against county rivals Man and Chapmanville is one of the highlights, as well as games against Cardinal Conference powers Herbert Hoover, Winfield, Nitro, Wayne and Sissonville.
In addition, the Lady Cats have home-and-away series against Class AAA Lincoln County and Class A Sherman, winners of the 2019 Single-A state crown.
A home-and-away series against Class A contender Tug Valley also dots the Logan schedule. The Lady Panthers are led by the powerful arm of pitcher Autumn Hall.
Logan also has a pair of interesting doubleheaders on the schedule.
On May 8, the Lady Cats travel to Huntington to take on the Class AAA Highlanders and also Ironton (Ohio).
A week later on May 15, Logan heads to Hamlin to square off with host Lincoln County and Parkersburg South, both Triple-A teams.
Sammy Jo Duffey and Chelsea Anderson are Logan’s assistant coaches.
Davis, a Glenville State College graduate, is in his 24th year with the Logan softball program. He was a former longtime assistant coach under Coach Robinette and former head coaches Hank Bowen and Kevin Bates.
Logan has a new Class AA sectional this year with new team Wayne, along with holdovers Chapmanville, Scott and Mingo Central.
2021 Logan High School Softball Schedule:
April 13: *at Poca, 6 p.m.
April 15: *at Winfield, 5:30 p.m.
April 20: at Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.
April 21: *at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
April 22: *Scott, 5:30 p.m.
April 23: *at Herbert Hoover, 5:30 p.m.
April 26: *Sissonville, 6 p.m.
April 27: *at Nitro, 6 p.m.
April 29: Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
May 3: at Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.
May 4: Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.
May 5: Lincoln County, 5:30 p.m.
May 7: *Herbert Hoover, 5:30 p.m.
May 8: vs. Huntington, Ironton (Ohio) at Huntington, 11 a.m.
May 10: *at Scott, 5:30 p.m.
May 11: *at Sissonville, 6 p.m.
May 13: *Poca, 6 p.m.
May 14: *Winfield, 5:30 p.m.
May 15: vs. Lincoln County, Parkersburg South at LCHS, noon
May 17: *Nitro, 5:30 p.m.
May 18: *at Wayne, 5:30 p.m.
May 20: Man, 5:30 p.m.
May 21: at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
May 24: *Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
May 25: Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.
May 27: at Man, 5:30 p.m.
May 31: Class AA sectionals, TBA
June 14: Class AA regionals, TBA
June 22-23: State Tournament at South Charleston, TBA
*Cardinal Conference game