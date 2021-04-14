MAN — Make it to Charleston. That’s the goal for the 2021 version of the Man High School baseball team.
With a blend of returning talent from the 2019 team and a youthful crop of incoming freshmen and sophomores, the Hillbillies could very well reach the state tournament.
Man last played ball in 2019, finishing off a 15-9-1 campaign.
The entire 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Billies are eager to make a return to the diamond.
This spring will mark a new era for Man baseball as the Billies go back to Class A status.
The last four years Man High School has competed as a Double-A school as a result of the previous realignment by the WVSSAC.
That came on the heels of Man being Class A for many years through much of the 2000s and the 2010s and enjoying much success.
Man captured the Class A state baseball championship in 2014 and were the state runner-ups the following season in 2015 under former coach Larry Vance. The Billies were also Single-A state runners-up in 2009 and 2010 and made numerous trips to the state tournament.
Man hopes to see that kind success this year and so far Man fourth-year coach Mike Crosby likes what he has seen. The Billies were slated to begin the season on April 12 at home against Tolsia. Man then hosts 3A Spring Valley on April 14 and heads to Mingo Central on April 15.
“I really like what I’ve seen out of the team so far,” Crosby said. “They’ve been practicing really hard and we have a lot of talent. If everything comes together we have an opportunity to have a special year.”
Crosby said Man could make some noise again in the Single-A ranks in the coming years.
“I thought we competed pretty well in Double-A,” he said. “But having less than 400 kids in the school you just don’t have the number of kids to pick from as some of those bigger Double-A schools have. We should be able to compete well this year and in years to come.”
This season will be a bit different with the late start in mid-April and the late June state tournament at Charleston’s Appalachian Power Park.
With the late start of basketball season, multi-sport athletes who play both sports will be playing basketball until the first week of May when the state tournament will take place. Some of Man’s athletes play both sports and would be joining the baseball team later in May if the Billies’ No. 1-ranked basketball team makes the Class A state tournament which is expected.
“I don’t really mind the later start,” Crosby said. “The weather will be better. We always have cold temperatures and practices each year in March. Me and (Man basketball) Coach T.J. Blevins have been friends a long time. We have been able to work together. Many baseball programs will be penalized by how good their basketball teams are the longer they play. You want your basketball team to thrive and succeed but we will have to wait on those players to join the baseball team once they are done.”
One of Man’s strengths is its deep pitching staff.
Veteran Caleb Vance is one of the Billies’ top pitchers.
“He’s fantastic,” Crosby said. “I expect big things out of him.”
Senior Casey Hurley, a pitcher and outfielder, is also back at Man. He played at Chapmanville two years ago and had a big year as he was a Class AA First-Team All-State pick and First-Team All-Cardinal Conference selection in 2019. He hit .460 during his sophomore season with 32 RBI and just five strikeouts in 100 plate appearances.
“He’s originally from Man,” Crosby said of Hurley. “He played at Chapmanville for a couple of years and he’s transferred back home. He’s going to be able to help us a lot.”
Freshman Bo Thompson has been a surprise.
“I didn’t expect him to show up at 6-1 and pounding the strike zone with those curve balls,” Crosby said.
Junior Caleb Blevins and senior Ryan Cozart, now playing basketball, will give Man two more strong arms on the hill once they rejoin the baseball squad.
“The pitching should be very good. Anytime you have a good pitching staff and play some good defense you always have a chance to win,” Crosby said.
At catcher, junior Preston Blankenship is expected to start.
“He’s extremely talent and he’s becoming a leader this year,” Crosby said of Blankenship. “He’s got a very good arm behind the plate. I’m very pleased with him. Having him and Hurley back-to-back in the lineup is going to be huge. He already has a college offer on the table.”
Brady Hall-Montgomery, a junior, is likely to have the nod at first base.
“He’s really good defensively and he’s starting to come around swinging the bat. Hurley might also play at first but he’s an outfielder,” Crosby said.
At second base, Man has Vance.
“I can’t say enough good things about him. He’s worked really hard on the physical side and mental sides of baseball,” Crosby said.
Freshman Dylan Vance, Caleb Vance’s younger brother, could also be a contributor at second base.
Vance will also play some at shortstop as well and will platoon with Blevins depending on who is pitching.
At third base, Cozart and Thompson are likely to platoon there.
Drake Veres, a sophomore, will also likely see some playing time on the middle infield.
“He’s tough,” Crosby said.
Cameran Frye, who played running back for the football team, is expected to see action in the outfield and could also pitch some.
“He’s really good ownership of the team,” Crosby said. “He’s taken the team on on his back and said, ‘follow me.’ He will be our lead off batter in the lineup. He’s very quick on the base paths and is probably the best base runner that we have.”
Senior Josh Lambert is another one of Man’s top outfielders along with Hurley.
“Josh is a big, strong, 300-pound bench press guy who grips it and rips it,” Crosby said. “He’s got a good arm from the outfield too.”
Jace Adkins, a sophomore, is also pressing for playing time in the outfield.
“Jace is very athletic and has a lot of potential in the future. He’s working hard and getting better and better,” Crosby said.
The Hillbillies will go into the 2021 baseball season in a new Class A sectional along with Tug Valley, Tolsia, Sherman, Van, Buffalo and Huntington St. Joe.
“We’ve played many of those teams in the past but I don’t know much about Buffalo,” Crosby said.
Man has a difficult schedule ahead with games against Class AAA Spring Valley, Cabell Midland and St. Albans and matchups against 2A squads Logan, Chapmanville, Sissonville and Wayne.
“We are always going to play up,” Crosby said. “The competition always makes you better. You can’t get better playing cupcakes. We don’t have any of those on our schedule. It better prepares your players when you face adversity once the tournament times comes around.”
The Man area now has two indoor baseball facilities — one for the area youth that was built last year and the other for the high schoolers. Both indoor buildings have automatic pitching machines.
“It’s going to be a monster help,” Crosby said. “We’re really looking forward to the season. If we can play up to our potential we have a chance to have a special year. This team can go as far as it wants. It’s just a matter of how bad they want it and how much they want to me a ‘we guy’ and not a ‘me guy.’ If we do that we can make some noise.”
NOTE: Next week, a preview of the Logan High School baseball team in the April 21 print edition of the Logan Banner
2021 Man High School
Baseball Schedule:
April 12: Tolsia, 5:30 p.m.
April 14: Spring Valley, 6:30 p.m.
April 15: at Mingo Central, 6 p.m.
April 19: Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
April 20: at Belfry, Ky., 5:30 p.m.
April 21: Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
April 22: at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
April 26: Westside, TBA
April 27: Belfry, Ky., 5:30 p.m.
April 27: Van, 7:30 p.m.
April 29: Logan, 7 p.m.
April 30: at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
May 3: at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
May 4: at Tug Valley, 5 p.m.
May 6: at Wayne, 6 p.m.
May 7: Charleston Catholic, 7 p.m.
May 11: at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
May 12: at St. Albans, 7 p.m.
May 14: at Westside, TBA
May 15: Mingo Central, noon
May 17: at Charleston Catholic, 6 p.m.
May 19: at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
May 20: at Tolsia, TBA
May 21: Buffalo, 6 p.m.
May 24: Van, TBA
May 25: at Logan, 4 p.m.
May 26: at Cabell Midland, 6 p.m.
May 27: Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.