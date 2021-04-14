2021 Man High School softball preview
MAN – Class A ball was once very good to the Man High School softball team.
Before being Double-A, the Lady Billies enjoyed much success as a longtime Single-A squad.
The Lady Billies, led by All-State pitcher Marlena Frye, won back-to-back Class A state championships in 2008 and 2009.
Then the next year in 2010, Man made a stab at winning an unprecedented third straight state title, something no varsity team in Logan County had ever done.
Man battled back from the loser's bracket, winning an early morning elimination game on the final day of the state tournament, then topping South Harrison in the finals to force a winner-take-all championship game.
Man ended up losing in extra innings to South Harrison in the title game, its third game of the day.
The 2021 season will see the Lady Billies back as a Single-A school and Man veteran coach Randy Epperly hopes to usher in another golden era in Man High School softball.
“We were pretty successful in Single-A so we are looking forward to getting back into the mix,” Epperly said.
Man has just 12 players on its roster, so it will be a lonely bench. The Lady Billies lost senior ace pitcher Shania Kennedy, who moved to South Carolina.
Man's talented senior class from last year, including Olivia Short, Isabella Conn, Reagan McCoy, Skylar Copley and Makenzie Adkins, have graduated. They did not get to play last year.
“We only got to practice into the second week last year before that rug was pulled out underneath us and the season was canceled,” Epperly said. “This year will be a little different. We only have 12 players. That's the lowest number that I have ever had at Man High School but this is kind of the sign of the times. It's kind of like that everywhere. I could see it coming three or four years ago because the youth program here at Man is not what it used to be. The kids don't seem like they want to play like they did before. But the last time I checked, you only need nine to play but with 12 players you can't afford to get somebody hurt. Depth will be an issue.”
Man went 13-11 in 2019, the last the Lady Billies played.
Unfortunately, last year no one got to play as the nation was gripped in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Man last advanced to the state tournament in 2016 as a Class A school, eventually falling in the state finals.
The last three years the Lady Billies had success as a Double-A school but could not find their groove. Man was the smallest 2A school in the state.
“Even though we were very competitive in Double-A I thought all along that we didn't feel at home,” Epperly said. “When we were Class A we thought that we were on a more level playing field to where we should be. It probably affects our football and basketball teams more than softball and baseball. We should have never been in Double-A to start with but that's another story for another time.”
Just as it is every year at Man, pitching will be strong.
The Lady Billies have junior Ashlee Tomblin, who saw some mound time in 2019 and sophomore Morgan Cooper. Tomblin can also play third base and Cooper at short when not within the circle.
“Pitching will be a strong point,” Epperly said. “Tomblin and Cooper are both good pitchers. Cooper has really developed as a pitcher. Tomblin is a valuable asset to have and can also play third base. You can't have too much pitching. Shania Kennedy moved to South Carolina and that threw us into a little loop and hurt us a little bit. We have to go with the cards that have been dealt but we should be OK unless one of those two girls gets hurt.”
Cooper was expected to see some action on the mound last season for Man as a freshman.
“She's an exceptional pitcher, so that would have given us three pitchers last season. Tomblin did a good job for us last year when Shania wasn't able to pitch. I felt really good about our pitching staff,” Epperly said.
At catcher is senior Carlee Muncy, the only senior on the squad.
“We will be strong at catcher and on the mound,” Epperly said.
Down at first base, Man has junior Autumn Davis. Freshman Kaylee Hicks is also capable of playing at first. Backup catcher Jacklyn Barnett, a freshman, can also play at first base.
“That's a position that I have some kids battling to play,” Epperly said of first base.
At second base, freshman McKinlee Cline looks to have the nod.
“She has done well,” Epperly said of Cline.
At shortstop, junior Kirsten Ellis is the likely starter with Tomblin likely to man the third base position when not pitching.
In the outfield, junior Olivia Ramsey is the probably starter in left. Baylee Muncy, a junior, could be Man's starter in center. Kalilla Collins, a sophomore, and freshman Chloe Dunnigan are battling for playing time in right field. Muncy can also play in right.
Epperly said the Lady Billies should be able to put up some runs this spring as well behind their one-two punch of Cooper and Tomblin on the mound.
“I really think that we'll be able to hit the ball. We've always been able to hit the ball well,” he said. “We work on our hitting just about every day. The big issue for us will be defense. That will take a few games to get settled. They will be nervous the first few games but we'll work through that. It usually takes five or six games to settle in and see where who is going to play what.”
This spring, Man will enter a new Single-A sectional along with Tug Valley, Tolsia, Sherman, Van and Buffalo.
Sherman was the 2019 and defending Class A state champion.
Tug Valley, an improved program from year's past with strong-armed pitcher Autumn Hall, should challenge Man for the sectional title along with Sherman.
The Lady Billies have another difficult schedule this season and that suits Epperly just fine. In the past when Man was a Single-A school, the Lady Billlies were never afraid to play anybody.
Several interesting games are on the slate for Man, which is set to open the season on April 13 at Van.
Man is set to play home-and-away series with county rivals Logan and Chapmanville and also scheduled to play in Chapmanville's tournament, May 6-8.
The Lady Billies also have home-and-away series with Class A power Buffalo, 2A teams Wyoming East, Westside and Mingo Central and new Class A sectional rivals Tug Valley and Sherman. A single game against Class AA Scott is also on the schedule.
The regular season finale is set for May 28 at home against Buffalo. Sectionals begin May 31 with the regionals set to start on June 14.
The season is slated to culminate June 22-24 with the state softball tournament at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
Epperly said, in conclusion, that he's hoping for a good spring.
“We don't have a lot of players but they are working hard,” he said. “I think we'll be fine. Hopefully, this COVID thing won't hit us again. That would be a catastrophe if we get shut down again. It was a shame last year because we thought that we were going to make a run at it with the players that we had. We had some really good players last year.”
–
2021 Man High School
Softball Schedule:
April 13: at Van, 5:30 p.m.
April 14: Westside, 6 p.m.
April 17 vs. TBA , at Point Pleasant, 1 p.m.
April 17: at Point Pleasant, 3 p.m.
April 19: Logan, 5:30 p.m.
April 20: at Wyoming East, 5:30 p.m.
April 22: Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
April 26: Scott, 5:30 p.m.
April 27: Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
April 28: at River View, 5:30 p.m.
April 29: at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.
April 30: Wyoming East, 5:30 p.m.
May 1: Princeton, 1 p.m.
May 3: at Tolsia, 5:30 p.m.
May 5: at Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.
May 6-8: at Chapmanville tourney, TBA
May 10: at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
May 11: Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.
May 12: at Westside, 5:30 p.m.
May 14: Van, 5:30 p.m.
May 17: at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
May 20: at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
May 21: Tolsia, 5:30 p.m.
May 22: at Princeton, 1 p.m.
May 24: at Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.
May 26: Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.
May 28: Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.
May 31: Sectionals, TBA
June 14: Regionals, TBA
June 22: State Tournament, at South Charleston, TBA