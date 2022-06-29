The start of the high school football season is right around the corner. Below are the 2022 schedules for Logan, Chapmanville and Man High Schools in Logan county as well as the schedules for Mingo Central and Tug Valley from nearby Mingo County.
Over the next few weeks the Logan Banner will be taking an in-depth look at each team’s slate of games.
LOGAN WILDCATS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 25: 7:30 p.m. H, Man
Sept. 2: 7:00 p.m. A, Sissonville
Sept. 9: 7:00 p.m. H, Wayne
Sept. 16: 7:00 p.m. H, Poca
Sept. 23: 7:00 p.m. A, Winfield
Sept. 30: 7:00 p.m. H, Nitro
Oct. 07: 7:00 p.m. A, Scott
Oct. 14: 7:00 p.m. A, Liberty (Raleigh)
Oct. 21: 7:00 p.m. A, Chapmanville Regional
Oct. 28: Open
Nov. 4: 7:00 p.m. H, Herbert Hoover
CHAPMANVILLE TIGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 26: 7:00 p.m. H, Sissonville
Sept. 2: 7:00 p.m. H, Poca
Sept. 9: 7:00 p.m. A, Winfield
Sept. 16: 7:00 p.m. H, Nitro
Sept. 23: 7:00 p.m. A, Scott
Sept. 30: 7:00 p.m. H, Herbert Hoover
Oct. 7: Open
Oct. 14: 7:00 p.m. A, Wayne
Oct. 21: 7:00 p.m. H, Logan
Oct. 28: 7:00 p.m. A, Mingo Central
Nov. 4: 7:00 p.m. A, Man
MAN HILLBILLIES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 25: 7:30 p.m. A, Logan
Sept. 2: 7:30 p.m. H, Mount View
Sept. 9: 7:30 p.m. H, Westside
Sept. 16: 7:30 p.m., A Mingo Central
Sept. 23: 7:00 p.m., A Wyoming East
Sept. 30: 7:00 p.m. A, Buffalo
Oct. 7: 7:30 p.m. A, Shady Spring
Oct. 14: 7:30 p.m. H, Independence
Oct. 21: Open
Oct. 28: 7:30 p.m. A, Tug Valley
Nov. 4: 7:30 p.m. H, Chapmanville
MINGO CENTRAL MINERS FOOTBALL
Sept. 2: 7:30 p.m. A, Westside
Sept. 9: 7:30 p.m. H, Point Pleasant
Sept. 16: 7:30 p.m. H, Man
Sept. 23: 7:30 p.m. A, Poca
Sept. 30: 7 p.m. H, Scott
Oct. 7: 7:30 p.m. A, Tolsia
Oct. 14: 7:30 p.m. H, Shady Spring
Oct. 21: 7:30 p.m. A, Herbert Hoover
Oct. 28: 7 p.m. H, Chapmanville
Nov. 4: 7:30 p.m. A, Mount View
TUG VALLEY PANTHERS FOOTBALL
Aug. 25: 7:30 p.m. H, Shady Spring
Sept. 2: 7 p.m. A, Sherman
Sept. 9: 7:30 p.m. A, Symmes Valley, Ohio
Sept. 16: 7:30 p.m. H, Phelps, Ky.
Sept. 23: 7:30 p.m. A, Hurley, Va.
Sept. 30: 7:30 p.m. A, Tolsia
Oct. 14: 7:30 p.m. H, Mount
Oct. 21: 7:30 p.m. H, Westside
Oct. 28: 7:30 p.m. H, Man
Nov. 4: 7:30 p.m. A, Van
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.