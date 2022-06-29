Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The start of the high school football season is right around the corner. Below are the 2022 schedules for Logan, Chapmanville and Man High Schools in Logan county as well as the schedules for Mingo Central and Tug Valley from nearby Mingo County.

Over the next few weeks the Logan Banner will be taking an in-depth look at each team’s slate of games.

LOGAN WILDCATS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 25: 7:30 p.m. H, Man

Sept. 2: 7:00 p.m. A, Sissonville

Sept. 9: 7:00 p.m. H, Wayne

Sept. 16: 7:00 p.m. H, Poca

Sept. 23: 7:00 p.m. A, Winfield

Sept. 30: 7:00 p.m. H, Nitro

Oct. 07: 7:00 p.m. A, Scott

Oct. 14: 7:00 p.m. A, Liberty (Raleigh)

Oct. 21: 7:00 p.m. A, Chapmanville Regional

Oct. 28: Open

Nov. 4: 7:00 p.m. H, Herbert Hoover

CHAPMANVILLE TIGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 26: 7:00 p.m. H, Sissonville

Sept. 2: 7:00 p.m. H, Poca

Sept. 9: 7:00 p.m. A, Winfield

Sept. 16: 7:00 p.m. H, Nitro

Sept. 23: 7:00 p.m. A, Scott

Sept. 30: 7:00 p.m. H, Herbert Hoover

Oct. 7: Open

Oct. 14: 7:00 p.m. A, Wayne

Oct. 21: 7:00 p.m. H, Logan

Oct. 28: 7:00 p.m. A, Mingo Central

Nov. 4: 7:00 p.m. A, Man

MAN HILLBILLIES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 25: 7:30 p.m. A, Logan

Sept. 2: 7:30 p.m. H, Mount View

Sept. 9: 7:30 p.m. H, Westside

Sept. 16: 7:30 p.m., A Mingo Central

Sept. 23: 7:00 p.m., A Wyoming East

Sept. 30: 7:00 p.m. A, Buffalo

Oct. 7: 7:30 p.m. A, Shady Spring

Oct. 14: 7:30 p.m. H, Independence

Oct. 21: Open

Oct. 28: 7:30 p.m. A, Tug Valley

Nov. 4: 7:30 p.m. H, Chapmanville

MINGO CENTRAL MINERS FOOTBALL

Sept. 2: 7:30 p.m. A, Westside

Sept. 9: 7:30 p.m. H, Point Pleasant

Sept. 16: 7:30 p.m. H, Man

Sept. 23: 7:30 p.m. A, Poca

Sept. 30: 7 p.m. H, Scott

Oct. 7: 7:30 p.m. A, Tolsia

Oct. 14: 7:30 p.m. H, Shady Spring

Oct. 21: 7:30 p.m. A, Herbert Hoover

Oct. 28: 7 p.m. H, Chapmanville

Nov. 4: 7:30 p.m. A, Mount View

TUG VALLEY PANTHERS FOOTBALL

Aug. 25: 7:30 p.m. H, Shady Spring

Sept. 2: 7 p.m. A, Sherman

Sept. 9: 7:30 p.m. A, Symmes Valley, Ohio

Sept. 16: 7:30 p.m. H, Phelps, Ky.

Sept. 23: 7:30 p.m. A, Hurley, Va.

Sept. 30: 7:30 p.m. A, Tolsia

Oct. 14: 7:30 p.m. H, Mount

Oct. 21: 7:30 p.m. H, Westside

Oct. 28: 7:30 p.m. H, Man

Nov. 4: 7:30 p.m. A, Van

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you