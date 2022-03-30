2022 Logan County spring master baseball, softball schedule
–
Wednesday, March 30
BASEBALL
Sissonville at Logan, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Man at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
Scott at Chapmanville, 5 p.m.
–
Thursday, March 31
BASEBALL
Chapmanville at Man, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Sherman at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 8:30 p.m.
Lincoln County at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
–
Friday, April 1
BASEBALL
Winfield at Logan, 7 p.m.
Chapmanville at Lincoln County, 5:30 p.m.
Man at Charleston Catholic, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Man vs. Nicholas County at Chapmanville tourney, 9:30 p.m.
Wyoming East at Chapmanville, 5 p.m.
–
Saturday, April 2
BASEBALL
Nitro at Logan, 1 p.m.
Chapmanville at St. Albans, noon
SOFTBALL
Man vs. Ritchie County at Chapmanville tourney, 6 p.m.
Man vs. Nitro at Chapmanville tourney, 9 p.m.
Logan at Chapmanville tourney, TBA
Nicholas County at Chapmanville, 3 p.m.
–
Monday, April 4
BASEBALL
Wayne at Logan, 7 p.m.
Chapmanville at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Man at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Sherman at Man, 5:30 p.m.
Chapmanville at Sissonville, 6 p.m.
Scott at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
–
Tuesday, April 5
BASEBALL
Logan at Ripley, 7 p.m.
Scott at Man, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Sissonville at Logan, 6 p.m.
–
Wednesday, April 6
BASEBALL
Logan at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Tug Valley at Man, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Man at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
Logan at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
–
Thursday, April 7
BASEBALL
Chapmanville at Tug Valley, 6 p.m.
Man at Wayne, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
–
Friday, April 8
BASEBALL
Logan at Independence, 5:30 p.m.
Wayne at Chapmanville (Daffer tourney), 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Van at Man (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 5:30 p.m.
Logan at Westside, 6 p.m.
–
Saturday, April 9
BASEBALL
Point Pleasant at Chapmanville (Daffer tourney), 2:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Man at Mingo Central (DH), 1 p.m.
–
Monday, April 11
BASEBALL
Chapmanville at Scott, 7 p.m.
Tolsia at Man, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Logan at Man, 5:30 p.m.
Tug Valley at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.
–
Tuesday, April 12
BASEBALL
Scott at Logan, 7 p.m.
Chapmanville at Poca, 6 p.m.
Man at Tug Valley, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Scott, 5:30 p.m.
Westside at Logan, 6 p.m.
–
Wednesday, April 13
BASEBALL
Logan at Man, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Man at Westside, 6 p.m.
Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
–
Thursday, April 14
BASEBALL
Man at Westside, 7 p.m.
–
Friday, April 15
BASEBALL
Chapmanville vs. Parkersburg at Capital tourney, 4:30 p.m.
Chapmanville at Capital, Capital tourney, 7 p.m.
Logan at Bridgeport, noon
Logan at Lincoln, 2:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Man at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.
Poca at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.
Winfield at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
–
Saturday, April 16
BASEBALL
Chapmanville vs. TBA at Capital tourney, TBA
Logan at Wheeling Linsley, 10 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at George Washington, 2 p.m.
Wayne at Logan, 12:30 p.m.
–
Monday, April 18
BASEBALL
Lincoln County at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Herbert Hoover at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
Logan at Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.
–
Tuesday, April 19
BASEBALL
Logan vs. McClancy, N.Y. (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), 10 a.m.
Man vs. Lakewood, S.C., (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), TBA
Winfield at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Tug Valley at Logan, 6 p.m.
–
Wednesday, April 20
BASEBALL
Logan vs. Georgetown, S.C. (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), 5:30 p.m.
Man vs. vs. Princeton (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), TBA
SOFTBALL
Sissonville at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.
Logan at Nitro, 6 p.m.
–
Thursday, April 21
BASEBALL
Logan vs. Waccamaw, S.C. (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), 5:30 p.m.
Chapmanvile at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Man vs. Saranac, N.Y., (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), TBA
SOFTBALL
Logan at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
–
Friday, April 22
BASEBALL
Logan vs. TBA (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), TBA
Man vs. Kings Academy, Ga., (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), TBA
Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Wyoming East, 6 p.m.
Herbert Hoover at Logan, 6 p.m.
–
Saturday, April 23
BAESBALL
Logan vs vs. TBA (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), TBA
Man vs vs. TBA (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), TBA
SOFTBALL
George Washington at Chapmanville, 2 p.m.
–
Monday, April 25
BASEBALL
Man at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Independence at Logan, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Belfry, Ky., at Logan, 6 p.m.
–
Tuesday, April 26
BASEBALL
Logan at Poca, 7 p.m.
Nitro at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Man at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
Wayne at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
Logan at Lincoln County, 5:30 p.m.
–
Wednesday, April 27
BASEBALL
Chapmanville at Logan, 7 p.m.
Sherman at Man, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Wyoming East at Man, 5:30 p.m.
Chapmanville at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
Logan at Wayne, 5:30 p.m.
–
Thursday, April 28
BASEBALL
Logan at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Man at Belfry, Ky., 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Winfield at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
–
Friday, April 29
BASEBALL
Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Chapmanville at Wayne, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Nitro at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.
Logan at Winfield, 5:30 p.m.
–
Saturday, April 30
BASEBALL
Spring Valley at Logan, 1 p.m.
–
Monday, May 2
BASEBALL
Logan at at Scott, 7 p.m.
Chapmanville at Point Pleasant, 7 p.m.
–
Tuesday, May 3
BASEBALL
Herbert Hoover at Logan, 7 p.m.
Tug Valley at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.
Charleston Catholic at Man, 7 p.m.
–
Wednesday, May 4
BASEBALL
Man at Logan , 7 p.m.
Herbert Hoover at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
–
Thursday, May 5
BASEBALL
Logan at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Westside at Man, 7 p.m.
–
Friday, May 6
BAESBALL
Ripley at Logan, 7 p.m.
Chapmanville at Belfry, Ky., 5:30 p.m.