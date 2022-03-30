Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

2022 Logan County spring master baseball, softball schedule

Wednesday, March 30

BASEBALL

Sissonville at Logan, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Man at Logan, 5:30 p.m.

Scott at Chapmanville, 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 31

BASEBALL

Chapmanville at Man, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Sherman at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.

Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 8:30 p.m.

Lincoln County at Logan, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, April 1

BASEBALL

Winfield at Logan, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville at Lincoln County, 5:30 p.m.

Man at Charleston Catholic, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Man vs. Nicholas County at Chapmanville tourney, 9:30 p.m.

Wyoming East at Chapmanville, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

BASEBALL

Nitro at Logan, 1 p.m.

Chapmanville at St. Albans, noon

SOFTBALL

Man vs. Ritchie County at Chapmanville tourney, 6 p.m.

Man vs. Nitro at Chapmanville tourney, 9 p.m.

Logan at Chapmanville tourney, TBA

Nicholas County at Chapmanville, 3 p.m.

Monday, April 4

BASEBALL

Wayne at Logan, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Man at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Sherman at Man, 5:30 p.m.

Chapmanville at Sissonville, 6 p.m.

Scott at Logan, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 5

BASEBALL

Logan at Ripley, 7 p.m.

Scott at Man, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Sissonville at Logan, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6

BASEBALL

Logan at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Tug Valley at Man, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Man at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.

Logan at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 7

BASEBALL

Chapmanville at Tug Valley, 6 p.m.

Man at Wayne, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Logan, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, April 8

BASEBALL

Logan at Independence, 5:30 p.m.

Wayne at Chapmanville (Daffer tourney), 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Van at Man (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 5:30 p.m.

Logan at Westside, 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

BASEBALL

Point Pleasant at Chapmanville (Daffer tourney), 2:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Man at Mingo Central (DH), 1 p.m.

Monday, April 11

BASEBALL

Chapmanville at Scott, 7 p.m.

Tolsia at Man, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Logan at Man, 5:30 p.m.

Tug Valley at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12

BASEBALL

Scott at Logan, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville at Poca, 6 p.m.

Man at Tug Valley, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Scott, 5:30 p.m.

Westside at Logan, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 13

BASEBALL

Logan at Man, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Man at Westside, 6 p.m.

Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

BASEBALL

Man at Westside, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 15

BASEBALL

Chapmanville vs. Parkersburg at Capital tourney, 4:30 p.m.

Chapmanville at Capital, Capital tourney, 7 p.m.

Logan at Bridgeport, noon

Logan at Lincoln, 2:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Man at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.

Poca at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.

Winfield at Logan, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

BASEBALL

Chapmanville vs. TBA at Capital tourney, TBA

Logan at Wheeling Linsley, 10 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at George Washington, 2 p.m.

Wayne at Logan, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, April 18

BASEBALL

Lincoln County at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Herbert Hoover at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.

Logan at Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19

BASEBALL

Logan vs. McClancy, N.Y. (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), 10 a.m.

Man vs. Lakewood, S.C., (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), TBA

Winfield at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Tug Valley at Logan, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20

BASEBALL

Logan vs. Georgetown, S.C. (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), 5:30 p.m.

Man vs. vs. Princeton (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), TBA

SOFTBALL

Sissonville at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.

Logan at Nitro, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 21

BASEBALL

Logan vs. Waccamaw, S.C. (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), 5:30 p.m.

Chapmanvile at Sissonville, 7 p.m.

Man vs. Saranac, N.Y., (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), TBA

SOFTBALL

Logan at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, April 22

BASEBALL

Logan vs. TBA (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), TBA

Man vs. Kings Academy, Ga., (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), TBA

Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Wyoming East, 6 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Logan, 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

BAESBALL

Logan vs vs. TBA (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), TBA

Man vs vs. TBA (at Mingo Bay Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.), TBA

SOFTBALL

George Washington at Chapmanville, 2 p.m.

Monday, April 25

BASEBALL

Man at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Independence at Logan, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Tug Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Belfry, Ky., at Logan, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26

BASEBALL

Logan at Poca, 7 p.m.

Nitro at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Man at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.

Wayne at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.

Logan at Lincoln County, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27

BASEBALL

Chapmanville at Logan, 7 p.m.

Sherman at Man, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Wyoming East at Man, 5:30 p.m.

Chapmanville at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.

Logan at Wayne, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 28

BASEBALL

Logan at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Man at Belfry, Ky., 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Winfield at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, April 29

BASEBALL

Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville at Wayne, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Nitro at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.

Logan at Winfield, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

BASEBALL

Spring Valley at Logan, 1 p.m.

Monday, May 2

BASEBALL

Logan at at Scott, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville at Point Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3

BASEBALL

Herbert Hoover at Logan, 7 p.m.

Tug Valley at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.

Charleston Catholic at Man, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

BASEBALL

Man at Logan , 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 5

BASEBALL

Logan at Sissonville, 7 p.m.

Westside at Man, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 6

BAESBALL

Ripley at Logan, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville at Belfry, Ky., 5:30 p.m.

