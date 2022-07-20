The Mingo Central Miners 2022 football schedule will be another challenging slate, as six of the 10 opponents made the playoffs last year in their respective classifications.
Mingo Central will not get to start the 2022 season with the majority of the state as they are taking their bye week on the opening week of the regular season.
The Miners will kick off the 2022 campaign against a new opponent as they will travel to Westside on Friday, Sept. 2, for their season opener. The Renegades are replacing county foe Wyoming East on the Miners schedule and went 1-8 a year ago.
Mingo Central is 3-2 all-time against Westside, but the Renegades won the last meeting between the two schools 45-6 in 2015. In that game then MCHS head coach Yogi Kinder elected to rest several of the Miners starters in the final game of the regular season going into the playoffs, which led to the lopsided defeat and helped Westside clinch a berth in the AA playoff field.
After the road contest the Miners will come home to James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium for two consecutive weeks beginning with a date with Point Pleasant on Sept. 9.
The Black Knights are 3-1 all-time against Mingo Central, including a 66-28 win last season. They return a lot of talent from a team that finished with an 8-2 record but were bounced in the first round of the AA playoffs against Bluefield.
Game three for MCHS will see Logan County foe Man make the short trip up to Miner Mountain. The Class A Hillbillies also lead the all-time series against Mingo Central 3-1, including a 7-6 win in Man a season ago.
The Miners’ only win against Man came all the way back in their second season when they defeated the ‘Billies 30-14. Man and coach Harvey Arms is looking to rebound this season after going 4-6 last year and missing the postseason.
Coach Moore’s squad will head back on the road the next week as they will travel to Putnam County to play former Cardinal Conference foe Poca. The Miners lead the series against the Dots 5-3, but Poca won last year’s game 22-13.
Poca is coming off of a 9-3 season that saw them reach the Class AA semifinals, but they lost a boatload of talented players from a strong senior class.
Mingo Central will return home the following Friday, Sept. 30, as they will play another Cardinal foe, Scott High School. MCHS has never lost to the Skyhawks going 6-0 with the last game being a 52-7 win in 2019.
Scott is coming off their best season in seven years as they finished with a 7-4 record in 2021 but lost in the first round of the AA postseason.
The Miners will load up the buses once again the following week for another road trip, this time to Wayne County to play the Class A Tolsia Rebels. MCHS is 7-2 all-time against this former Cardinal Conference opponent, including a 65-0 shutout win a season ago.
Tolsia went 0-8 last year under then head coach Eric Crum but is looking to turn things around this year with David Thompson taking over the reigns.
MCHS will return to “The Buck” the following Friday, Oct. 14, as they will host another playoff team from last year: Shady Spring. The Miners are 2-0 all-time against the Tigers, including a 45-12 win a season ago.
Shady went 7-4 last season and was eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs. This will be their first ever trip to Miner Mountain.
Another road game awaits Mingo the following week as they will travel up US 119 to Kanawha County to play former head coach Joey Fields and his Herbert Hoover Huskies.
Mingo Central is 9-1 all-time against the Huskies but the lone loss came last season — a 57-0 beatdown at home. Hoover finished 10-1 last season and was the No. 1 seed going into the AA playoffs but lost to eventual champion No. 16 seed Fairmont Senior 30-28 in the opening round.
Game nine for Mingo will see them return home for their final regular season game at Harless Stadium as they will host Chapmanville. The Miners are 7-1 all-time against the Tigers but, just like Hoover, Chapmanville’s lone win came a season ago with a 35-20 defeat.
The Tigers finished with a 4-6 mark last season and are trying to make the postseason for the first time since 2015.
As the calendar turns over into November, the season will be coming to an end as Mingo will play their final contest of the 2022 season on Friday, Nov. 4, at Mount View.
Mingo Central is 2-0 all-time against the Knights with the two teams last playing in 2014, a 49-0 Mingo win. The Knights are coming off of a 10-2 season a year ago that saw them advance to the quarterfinals of the Class A postseason.
The schedule would be even tougher than it is as the Miners and head coach Chase Moore were able to “lighten the schedule,” so to speak, in the offseason as they dropped Class AAA Greenbrier East and AA power Bluefield from the schedule and replaced them with the aforementioned Scott and Mount View.
MINGO CENTRAL MINERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 2: 7:30 p.m. A, Westside
Sept. 9: 7:30 p.m. H, Point Pleasant
Sept. 16: 7:30 p.m. H, Man
Sept. 23: 7:30 p.m. A, Poca
Sept. 30: 7 p.m. H, Scott
Oct. 7: 7:30 p.m. A, Tolsia
Oct. 14: 7:30 p.m. H, Shady Spring
Oct. 21: 7:30 p.m. A, Herbert Hoover
Oct. 28: 7 p.m. H, Chapmanville
Nov. 4: 7:30 p.m. A, Mount View