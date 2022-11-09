MAN — Your 2022 Man High School football team looks to capitalize in the postseason after achieving a successful (7-3) regular season record.
Head coach Harvey Arms has a squad that is ready to take on the first round of the playoffs with the number nine seeding and are bound to face the fifth seed which is Wheeling Central.
Starting the year off, Man had to face off against a county rival in the Logan Wildcats (6-4). First game jitters can happen to any team, and that day it was happening to both. The Wildcats left Man with a 20-7 win. The Hillbillies may have started off with a week one loss, but what came next was a motivated and charged football team.
Week two saw action against Mount View (3-7) in which the ‘Billies promptly took care of business with a 38-7 victory. Man had found rhythm on the ground and boasted a total of 309 rushing yards against the Golden Knights.
Man kept the ball rolling with a shutout 41-0 victory in week three against the Westside Renegades (3-7). The ‘Billies defense was too much for the Renegades to handle and only allowed Westside 83-yards of total offense.
Jayden Brumfield led the way in week four with 3 touchdowns on the ground against Mingo Central (4-6).
He also threw for a touchdown to his receiver Jacob Walls making it a final score of 28-14. Man would continue to steamroll their next matchup against Wyoming East (2-8). It was back to the ground attack and the ‘Billies had a slew of ball carries tote the rock for a total of 264-yards and six touchdowns making it a 49-8 win.
The Hillbillies end the month of September without losing their first game on Aug 25. Man swiftly took care of Buffalo (3-6) 49-28 in a week six win.
Starting off October, Man had seemed to connect the dots their rushing ability with an astounding 416 total rushing yards. Six total touchdowns led to a 41-22 victory over the Shady Spring Tigers (2-8) in week seven.
All streaks come to an end at some point.
In week eight, the “Billies were set to face off against the red-hot Independence Patriots (9-0). Man had no answer for the Patriots running back, Judah Price. The Patriots routed the Hillbillies 52-0, giving Man their first loss in seven weeks.
Week nine saw the ‘Billies clinch a spot in the playoffs with a 24-8 win over Tug Valley (6-4). This time Man’s offense showed they can still pass the ball around if they need too. Brumfield finished the night completing five of eight passes for 163-yards and a touchdown. Jordan Adams had a good night on the ground with 17 carries for 95-yards and one score.
To end the season, Man had to finish it with another county matchup against the Chapmanville Tigers (7-3). The Tigers were on a late season resurgence and proved to be too much for the ‘Billies with a shutout 28-0 win.
Man finished the year ranked first in their region and third in the Coalfield AA Conference.