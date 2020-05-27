MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, in conjunction with the Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC), is offering fans the opportunity to own a piece of history by purchasing the old WVU Coliseum seats.
The 50-year-old seats are being replaced in the 14,000-seat arena this offseason following a Climbing Higher Campaign major leadership gift from Ken and Jennifer Mason of Alma, West Virginia.
Seats are being sold as is. Please note the seats consist only of the plastic seatback and bottom. Because of the way the seats were originally installed in 1970, the shared metal armrests and bases of the chairs cannot be included. The corresponding photos show what the purchased seats will include https://wvusports.com/galleries/general/old-coliseum-seats/3543.
Current WVU basketball season ticket holders can purchase their actual seat for $100 per seat by logging into their account at WVUGAME.com.
Season ticket holders wanting to purchase their dark blue padded seats in the lower level must order by June 5. Season ticket holders looking to buy their regular light blue Coliseum seats must do so by June 19. Fans with season tickets in both locations will need to order by each corresponding deadline.
These orders must be placed via the online application located in their account at WVUGAME.com.
For any conflicts that exist between men’s and women’s basketball season ticket holders for the same seat location, the seat will be assigned based on MAC annual giving level and priority points.The general public also has the opportunity to purchase the regular light blue seats for $150 per seat at WVUGAME.com. Seats are on sale now to the general public until June 19. Specific seat locations will not be available for general public purchases.
Seat purchases will only be available online at WVUGAME.com and all sales are final. No refunds or exchanges will be available. The seats purchased must be picked up in-person during the selected date and time ranges this summer. Seats WILL NOT be shipped.
Additional information on a pickup date for the purchased seat will be released at a later date.