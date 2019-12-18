Dear Santa:
It’s that time of year when I always take it on myself to write to you and ask for a few things on behalf of those individuals that help to put on the show we know as the NASCAR Cup Series.
Now most of them have the money to buy anything they want but there are some things that sometimes only you can give them. I know all about the naughty and nice aspect of Christmas but I will leave it up to you to be the judge as we all know there are some characters in the sport and if they don’t get what they want, it is on them. So let’s get started so you can be sure to pack these items in your sleigh before your big night.
Santa, please bring Jimmie Johnson the opportunity to win his eighth title in his last year in the sport. I am not asking that you bring him the title but give him one of the four tickets to go to the last race of the season at Phoenix with the opportunity to win the record breaking championship.
Martin Truex Jr. really didn’t need a thing for Christmas this year until his long time crew chief Cole Pearn announced that he was stepping down and would no longer be on his pit box on race day. The two have been so successful in recent seasons that it is going to take a special guy to fill Pearn’s shoes and I just get the feeling that this may be something that only you can make happen before the green flag waves in February at Daytona.
Santa, please leave a stocking full of good luck for Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and John Hunter Nemechek so they all four can have the kind of rookie season that will have everyone in the series believing that the next crop of stars are alive and well in the sport.
Johnson’s retirement at the end of 2020 along with the recent departures of Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Tony Stewart has left a void of drivers that will take the baton and keep moving the series forward. It is a talented group of rookies that will be entering the sport and with a little luck can help take the sport to the next level.
Darlington Raceway needs a sponsor for its Labor Day Southern 500 after Bojangles’ just announced it would not be returning as the race’s sponsor in 2020. The track’s throwback weekend is one of the most anticipated stops on the schedule which should give any would be sponsor a great return on the cost of becoming the race’s title sponsor.
Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota really don’t need a thing this Christmas as together they were able to put three drivers in the four-driver Championship Four including Kyle Busch who took home the race win that day along with the 2019 title.
Gibbs or Toyota probably don’t want it but I would like for you to bring both Chevrolet and Ford a little more horsepower and handling so the 2020 season will not be dominated by one organization and manufacturer like what we saw this season.
Pocono Raceway will be hosting back-to-back Cup races during the same weekend in 2020 and since this is such a big undertaking, can you leave them an instruction book on how to deal with all of the logistics that will go with such a huge weekend of racing. The track has the opportunity to really turn the weekend into something special so I am sure they would appreciate any help you could give them.
Santa, my last request is for all of the race fans that have been reading this column for over 25 years now.
They are a loyal bunch that really love the sport so I am asking that you would bring each one of their favorite drivers a trip to victory lane in 2020 plus a couple of tickets to Kentucky Speedway or Bristol Motor Speedway would sure make a nice stocking stuffer.
Finally, my gift to each of you is that you have a wonderful Christmas centered on the true reason why we celebrate this special time of year with your family and friends.