LOGAN - Logan softball hosted Chapmanville on Friday night in a win-or-go-home scenario at Bea Orr Field in the Class AA Region IV Section 2 tournament, and the Lady Wildcats' offense came through when it mattered most.
With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Myleigh Adkins crushed a solo homer to center field that made it all the way to Logan's baseball field, Roger E. Gertz Field, to give the Lady Cats a 2-1 advantage.
Four more runs followed for the Lady Cats, and they defeated the Lady Tigers for the second time this week by a final of 6-1, ending their season this time around.
"Myleigh had struggled the last few games, and she was swinging at bad pitches, she knew that. She just got more patient," Logan head coach Levi Curry said. "I think she worked the count to a full count, and then they had to throw to her. She's dangerous when she gets the barrel on it."
Adkins, a freshman, explained after the game what her approach was in the at-bat where she went yard and put Logan in front for good.
"I got out there with the mindset that I had to hit the ball no matter what to give my team this lead, and I waited, and I got a pitch down the middle and I just took it for a ride," Adkins said.
Adkins also gave her team an early 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning. However, a run-scoring single by Chapmanville's Latosha Perry tied things up at 1-1 in the road half of the second.
That was the score until the big sixth inning for the Blue and Gold which included Adkins' homer, an RBI bunt single by Addison Brumfield, a run-scoring single by Kaylie Coleman, and a Lady Tigers error which allowed Brumfield and Coleman to score and give Logan a 6-1 lead.
Adkins went 2-3 at the plate for the Lady Wildcats with a solo blast and two RBI. Brumfield was 2-3 with an RBI of her own. Isabella Propst and Lacey Curry both went 1-3 with a double, and Coleman (one RBI), Ashlin Brumfield, and Harlee Quick each had one hit.
Quick pitched a complete game for Logan, striking out one batter with two walks while giving up just one earned run and seven hits.
Hannah Miller went 2-3 batting for Chapmanville. Chloe Murphy was 1-3 with a double, Perry (one RBI), Erin Adkins, Brooke Christian, and Laken Parks each hit safely once.
Murphy took the loss in the circle for the Lady Tigers, going six innings with seven strikeouts and one walk while surrendering four earned runs and nine hits.
Logan has to beat top-seeded Scott two more times to claim the sectional championship. The two teams will meet again on Monday at 6 p.m. If the Lady Skyhawks win Monday, the title is theirs. If the Lady Wildcats win, the two will play another game on Tuesday to determine the champion.
For the Lady Cats to beat Scott two straight times, Curry says his team can't think ahead.
"Like I told them tonight, we just have to win each inning," Curry said. "I think there were two innings there, three maybe we were tied, but we made some great defensive plays. One game at a time, man. I told them if we can get that win Monday, then we're evened up. It's anybody's."
After the game, Chapmanville head coach Ronnie "Mule" Ooten wished his seniors the best of luck in the future while telling the underclassmen on the team that they could get another shot at it. He was honest when giving his opinion about how the contest played out, though.
"We just didn't hit the ball," Ooten said. "Come up here and lollygagged around. Didn't hit. I bet we stranded 15 base runners. 10, anyway. I thought they missed a couple big calls that cost us."
"We just came apart," Ooten added. "He (Curry) made a great move by pitching that slow motion pitcher as we expected a hard thrower, and we come up here and just couldn't hit her. We just didn't hit."
Logan improved to a record of 24-8 with the victory while Chapmanville's campaign came to an end at 20-8.
Score by innings:
CRHS: 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 - 1 7 1
LHS: 1 0 0 0 0 5 - 6 9 0
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.