HD Media
HUNTINGTON - Broadcast arrangements and start times for all 12 of Marshall University's 2019 football games were announced Thursday by Conference USA.
Six games will be carried by Facebook.
They are Sept. 14 vs. Ohio (6:30 p.m.), Sept. 28 vs. Cincinnati (5 p.m.), Oct. 5 at Middle Tennessee (3:30 p.m.), Oct. 26 vs. Western Kentucky (2:30 p.m.), Nov. 2 at Rice (3:30 p.m.) and Nov. 23 at Charlotte (3:30 p.m.).
Three games will be carried by CBS Sports Network.
They are Oct. 18 at Florida Atlantic (6:30 p.m.), Nov. 15 vs. Louisiana Tech (7 p.m.) and Nov. 30 vs. FIU (12 p.m.).
Marshall's season opener against VMI (Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m.) will air on Stadium, as will its Oct. 12 date with Old Dominion (2:30 p.m.).
Per the announcement earlier, the Thundering Herd and Boise State will play in Idaho at 9 p.m. on Sept. 6.
The C-USA Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7 will air on CBS Sports Network at 2:30 p.m.