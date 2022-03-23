WAYNE — The defending Class AA state champion Logan High School baseball team rolled to a 17-3 win at Wayne in Monday’s season opener.
Brothers Chad and Jared Burnette pitched the win for Logan (1-0) on the mound in the five-inning game. Chad Burnette was the starter and winning as he went three innings and allowed one run on one hit with four strikeouts and two walks. Jared Burnette then tossed the last two innings, fanning four.
The Wildcats had 14 hits.
Korbin Bostic was 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. Dawson Maynard was 2 for 3 with two runs knocked in. Jared Burnette went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. One of Bostic’s hits was a triple.
Aiden Slack and Ryan Roberts both doubled for Logan.
The Pioneers dropped to 1-1 with the loss.
Logan has won 30 out of its last 36 games counting last year’s 29-6 state title season.
The Cats play at Winfield on Friday and host Independence on Saturday.
MAN 4, SCOTT 3: The Man High School baseball team opened the season with a 4-3 win at Scott on Monday.
Bo Thompson pitched the complete game win for the Hillbillies (1-0), going seven innings and allowing three runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
Hunter Null took the loss for Scott. He went seven innings, allowing four runs on 11 hits, striking out eight and walking none.
Man led 4-0 in the third inning put Scott rallied with two RBIS by Luke Knight and another by Dylan Grant.
Drake Veres was 3 for 3 to lead the Man bats. Preston Blankenship, Brady Hall-Montgomery and Jace Adkins all had two hits.
Knight and Brady Carrico rapped out a pair of hits each for Scott.
Man was slated to host Mingo Central on Tuesday, then host Tug Valley on Wednesday, weather permitting. The Hillbillies play at Tolsia on Thursday and host Belfry, Ky., on March 28.
CHAPMANVILLE 11, BELFRY, KY. 6: The Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team opened its season with an 11-6 win at home over Belfry, Ky., on Monday evening.
Evan Plumley was the winning pitcher for the Tigers (1-0).
No further information was available.
CRHS is slated to play at Poca on Wednesday, host Sissonville on Friday and then host Capital on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com