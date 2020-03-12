It was a roller coaster ride, not only for the nation as a whole, but for also the sporting world and locally for the Logan and Chapmanville boys' basketball teams.
Both the Wildcats and the Tigers were scheduled to play in Region 4 co-championship games on Thursday night with state tournament berths at stake.
The Class AA No. 1-ranked and two-time defending state champion Chapmanville Tigers (22-2) were scheduled to host Winfield (10-14) at Chapmanville's Danny Godby Gymnasium, while the No. 5 Wildcats (15-8) were slated to head to Poca to take on the No. 6 Dots (21-3).
Those games were postponed, however, amid fears about the spread of the Coronavirus.
The West Virginia state girls' basketball tournament saw quarterfinal play on Thursday afternoon at the Charleston Coliseum suspended.
Word soon came in that the NHL, Major League Soccer, and Major League Baseball would also be put on hold. Spring training, currently under way in Florida and Arizona, was halted and opening day was pushed back two weeks.
Then, college basketball's conference tournaments and soon the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments as a whole were canceled.
March Sadness then spread locally to Logan and Chapmanville as word came in the originally scheduled regional games would not be played.
Things spiraled out of control and it came home to the Wildcats and Tigers.
Logan coach Zach Green said he watched events unfold throughout the day.
“I had a couple of people come to me this morning and say that it was starting to snowball out of control that the NBA and the NCAA were starting to shut things down,” Green said. “But we were under the assumption that we were still going to play. Later in the day in my planning period I happened to catch Governor Justice's press conference and saw that he was shutting everything down. Then we found out minutes later that we were going to be canceled as well.”
Green said his team is taking it day by day and still hope to finish out the season.
“It's day by day and that's how we are taking it,” he said. “I'm really fortunate that we have a group of guys whether it be preparing for the regionals or in the middle of July that want to get in the gym and get better anyway. Hopefully we can get this thing figured out. It would be heart-wrenching to tell seniors across the state, and across the country really, that this is how your season is going to end, your final season. That's a tough thing to do. We're just going to take it day by day and that's all we can do.”
Green said he had a team meeting with his players after school.
“We met with players after school and told them of the situation,” he said. “We had a big dinner for them and a light practice. We're going to continue to practice with the assumption that we are going to play.”
Green said he hopes the Coronavirus outbreak is contained and his team gets a chance to play.
“This is probably the most prepared team that I've had going into a regional final,” he said. “They are a really hungry group of guys and they were really disappointed when they found out that it was going to be postponed. We were itching to play today. Hopefully, we can get this chance early next week. It would really be a shame, not only for my seniors but for also such a good group of guys. It's been a special season and they've worked really hard. They've been really close and they've been waiting on this opportunity. Hopefully, we get it.”
Chapmanville coach Brad Napier and his Tigers were to play host to Winfield before word came down Thursday afternoon the game had been called off.
“This has definitely thrown us for a loop here,” Napier said. “We're going to try to figure out what the next step is. We're in wait and see and that's all that we can do. I hadn't seen all my players today. School was ending when we got confirmation that there wasn't going to be any game. I talked to a few of them on the phone. We decided to meet with them tomorrow and go from there.”
Napier said it was an unprecedented day.
“For sure,” he said. “It's kind of hard to prepare for a big game if you don't even know when you are going to play. It's been a tough day trying to figure out everything that's going on and if and when we are going to play. Right now, we aren't sure what counties are going to allow you to play games or if it's going to be the Civic Center or somewhere else. There's a lot of unknowns but, of course, the safety precautions are much more important than basketball. I think that we are going to have some tough decisions to make.”
WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan said it will be at least early next week before the SSAC has a better feel for what it will do with the rest of its postseason schedules. He added that they had hoped to get through the girls tournament but as border states developed more cases it made sense to put the tournaments on hold.
"We didn't want to be the outlier out there and be the only one with full attendance. So we backed off," Dolan said in a press conference at the Charleston Coliseum. "We want to do everything possible to keep the tournament going."
But later on Thursday it wasn't looking good for the girls and boys state tournament games at the Charleston Coliseum, at least for having thousands of fans in the stands.
The Board of Directors said events at their venues with more than 250 fans in the next 30 days are canceled.
And that's a big problem if high school basketball is able to continue at some point.
There's also the possibility that games could be played in front of a nearly empty arena.
“The Board unanimously decided that, effective immediately, events that are scheduled at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center and the Municipal Auditorium with more than 250 people in the next 30 days are canceled,” said City Manager Johnathan Storage in a statement. “Staff members are reaching out to all affected promoters and event organizers to reschedule events or offer refunds.”The Board of Directors for the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center held an emergency meeting this afternoon to talk about their response to COVID-19. The Board discussed the current efforts to address and mitigate the spread of the virus, the potential for limiting access to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center and Municipal Auditorium and the potential cancellation or postponement of events.”
Added Green, “If you were one of those 250 fans that would make for an exciting state tournament. How heart-breaking that would be for families and people to not get into the state tournament. It's just a sad situation. Hopefully, things will take a turn for the best.”
As of Thursday evening, only four states, including West Virginia, had no known reported positive tests for the Coronavirus with Alaska, Idaho and Alabama being the other three.
The NCAA Tournament alone expects to lose millions of dollars on not having the annual event.
The US economy and stock market have also taken a hit, nosediving more than 8,000 points in a week's time. On Thursday, the Dow Jones plunged 2,300 points in the largest proportional dip since the 1987 crash.
“It's unbelievable how much money is going to be lost here in these next couple of weeks,” Green said in referring to the NCAA Tournament.
"Deeply saddened the guys won't get the experience to play in the NCAA tournament, but understand health and safety of those involved comes first," WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins said in a Tweet. "to the seniors, I'm grateful and appreciate everything you've done for the program. To the others, we have unfinished business."
Dolan said everything is in a wait and see mode.
“By the end of next week we should have something along the lines of moving forward or not moving forward,” said Dolan on the Statewide Sportsline radio show on Thursday evening. “By that point we are continuing to progress or things are evening out and we're getting some stability. I know Ohio has shut down school for as least three weeks.”
The neighboring states of Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania also canceled its state basketball tournaments on Thursday. The Kentucky Sweet Sixteen had been played every year since 1916.
West Virginia's spring sports could also be in jeopardy but that's not a decision Dolan said he's ready to make just yet.
“That is correct,” he said. “The good thing about spring sports at this point is that they are small groups and they are outdoors. That might help them but we would have to come up with some clear definitions about what we can do moving forward with the spring sports. With baseball, softball and tennis a lot of times there's not that many people involved, so they might be able to keep going. But you have track and with some of the invitationals there's a lot of people. So we are just going to have to meet. There's another meeting tomorrow. We'll let the weekend go and they we'll see on Monday and see what the direction is at that point.”
The NCAA also announced the cancellation of its spring NCAA championships. This means no Women's College World Series or College Baseball World Series.
The XFL, which was making a comeback after a 19-year hiatus and was entering Week 6 of its 10-week regular season, also announced it would be putting a halt to its 2020 season.
NASCAR, however, is planning on holding its next two races in Atlanta and Miami with no fans.
On Thursday evening, Ohio and Maryland became the first US states to close all K-12 schools.