CHAPMANVILLE - Andi Williamson, one of the most celebrated athletes in Chapmanville sports history, will be honored this week with her induction to the Chapmanville Athletic Hall of Fame.
Williamson, a standout pitcher for the Chapmanville softball team who led the Lady Tigers to Class AA state championships in 2007 and 2009, and later hand distinguished careers at Marshall University and in the National Professional Fastpitch women's league, will be enshrined this week along with her prep battery mate Poppy Ramey, Greg Hall and Stephan Ball.
The inductees will be honored on Thursday with a Hall of Fame golf outing at 11 a.m. at the Logan Country Club in Chapmanville and a banquet at 6:30 p.m.
The new class will also be recognized on Friday around 7 p.m., prior to the Chapmanville Hall of Fame Game as the Tigers take on Winfield in a Cardinal Conference clash.
The following are biographical sketches of the four inductees as provided by Chapmanville Regional High School:
Andi Williamson
Andi Williamson participated in softball, basketball and cheerleading at Harts High School and Chapmanville Regional High School.
Williamson was tabbed as the ESPN East Coast Softball Player of the Year, was a 2009 EA Sports First-Team Softball All-American and the 2009 Gatorade & RISE Magazine West Virginia State Player of the Year.
She helped lead the Harts High School softball team to West Virginia State Class A 2006 runner-up finish and two Class AA State Championships in 2007 and 2009 at CRHS, while tallying over 1,000 career strikeouts.
During her senior campaign, the 2009 West Virginia Sports Writers State Player of the Year was 23-1 from the circle with a 0.09 ERA, 356 strikeouts in 153 innings of work and broke a West Virginia state record by recording 33 strikeouts in a 13-inning victory at Logan.
Williamson also hit .399 at the plate with 10 homers and 45 RBIs.
The 5-foot-6 hurler was a four-time First-Team All-State selection and a three-time All-Cardinal Conference choice in softball.
On the hardwood Williamson reaped a pair of All-Cardinal Conference nods (2007, 2008) and awarded all state honors. She also participated in gymnastics and was a cheerleader as well for CRHS.
A terrific student at Chapmanville Regional, Williamson finished her interscholastic career as the school as valedictorian with a 4.0 GPA, was a member of the National Honor Society, Prayer club, Eagles nest, and the senior class vice president.
She was also honored as the 2008-09 Chapmanville Regional Homecoming Queen.
Williamson attended the University of Tennessee where she participated in the Women's College World Series, before transferring back home to Marshall University, where she posted a 33-18 record and a 1.93 ERA with 364 strikeouts in regular-season action.
She went 4-2 in postseason play and was the first and only pitcher in Marshall history to earn a conference championship, regional victory, and Conference USA MVP award.
Williamson posted an ERA of 0.00 in the conference tournament, throwing three complete games and earning three victories, and helping the Herd to its first ever Conference USA title.
Williamson is on numerous records for Herd softball, just to name a few: most strikeouts in a single season, most career strikeouts, most wins, most strikeouts in a single game, lowest ERA, lowest opposing batting average, etc.
She also finished in the top 10 nationally in the NCAA Division 1 record books for most strikeouts, wins, and innings pitched.
She was three-time All Conference USA, three-time Conference USA All-Academic team, two-time NFCA Mideast All-Region, two-time Capital One Academic All American, NCAA All-American Athlete, many Conference USA pitcher of the week awards, and was a three-time Conference USA Commissioner's Honor Roll.
Williamson was also honored with the 2012 Marshall University Female Athlete of the Year award. She graduated with a accumulative 3.8 GPA and a Bachelor of Regents Degree.
Williamson continued her career professionally in the National Professional Fastpitch League (NPF) for five years.
She started her career with the Chicago Bandits where she was the 2013 National Professional Fastpitch Rookie of the Year.
Williamson ranked within the top five for lowest ERA, wins, and strikeouts She also played professionally for the Florida USSSA Pride and the Dallas Charge, where she made the honors of All-NPF team.
Williamson also took her softball talents overseas to play in the Japanese Professional softball League where she played for two years for team Toda.
Williamson also got the opportunity to play on the national Italian tour where she played all over Italy against Italian National and professional teams
Gregory Hiram Hall
Gregory Hiram Hall, the son of the late Hiram and Mabel (Tomblin) Hall, graduated from Chapmanville High School in 1975.
During his time at CHS, he was an active member of the band and Beta Club, as well as, a member of the National Honor Society.
Post-secondary, Greg attended West Virginia Institute of Technology in Montgomery and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Mining Engineering.
Currently, he is employed by Contura Energy Services, LLC as a Senior Environmental Engineer. Greg has worked with Contura for roughly 10 years, and spent the last 38 years working in the Coal Mining Industry.
Greg and his family moved to the Chapmanville area when he was 13 years of age. He has one brother, Ray Hall of Beckley, one sister Sheila Eplin of Logan and a brother-in-law, Benny Eplin and one niece, Chandler Hall. Greg has been actively involved with the areas youth for many years.
Greg has served the community of Chapmanville in many capacities.
He has been a past President and Treasurer of the Chapmanville Kiwanis Club.
He graciously volunteers as the football clock operator for Chapmanville Middle School and Chapmanville Regional High School football teams and has done so for more than 10 years. This task includes all JV, Grid-o-Rama games and scrimmages.
His most notable service is to the Chapmanville District Little League.
Greg has been a member of the Board of Directors for 18 consecutive years, serving as League President for nine of those years. Additionally, Greg has served as the West Virginia District 2 Little League Assistant District Administrator for the last five years. Greg works tirelessly for the Little League, making sure the youth of the area are able to experience the great sport of baseball.
From making trips to Sam's club for the concession stand, to ensuring the field is safe for the players, no task is too big or too small.
He has served the Little League in various capacities over his 18-year stint as a Board Member, holding try-outs, finding people to coach teams, searching for sponsorships to support the league and many other duties. Greg's character is an inspiration to the community of Chapmanville and for his selfless sacrifices he is honored to receive the 2019 Ray May Award.
Poppy Ramey
Adrienne Jenelle Ramey, better known as "Poppy", is the daughter of Norvin and Angela Ramey of Harts. She graduated from Chapmanville Regional High School in 2009.
Poppy was very interested in sports at a young age where she played basketball for the Harts Buddy League under Odell Dingess, went on to play for Coach Andy Paul Williamson at Harts High School, and later for Coach Ronnie Ooten at CRHS.
Her eighth-grade year they were undefeated on the season and won the Black Diamond Championship.
She continued to play and excel in basketball during her time in high school where she started four consecutive years (2005-09) on the Lady Tigers varsity team.
Poppy was also a captain of her team during her junior and senior year. She started playing softball at the age of five and continued to play at the collegiate level.
She made all-stars every year in the Chapmanville softball league.
She also spent many summers playing travel softball for the WV Diamond Dusters under Coach Larry Verbage where she and her team won weekend after weekend from the Colorado Sparkler to the Carolina Dynamite tournaments.
With the help of her teammates they have many ASA and USSSA state championships. Poppy would play every opportunity that became available so she played with several different traveling teams.
Poppy had many great coaches and experiences along the way, but without the support of her family she would not have been able to participate in any extra-curricular activities.
Her father, Norvin worked countless hours to afford the expensive weekend tournaments and hotel expenses during travel softball.
Her mother, Angela also had an undeniable impact on Poppy's athletic career with her overwhelming support and love for watching the game.
Whether it be as a team mom, who washed everyones uniforms, or a chauffeur for the sleeping passengers, Angela was always there to support her daughter.
During her high school softball career, Poppy was a starting varsity catcher and lead-off hitter, four consecutive years. Her freshman year she helped lead her team (Harts High School Lady Lion Softball) to WV Class A Runners-Up State Softball Championship (2006) where she was also named on the WV All-State and All-tournament team.
The following year, after the merge between Harts High School and Chapmanville High School, she led Chapmanville Regional to the WV Class AA State Softball Championship (2007) where she was once again named on the WV AllState and All-tournament team and smacked a game winning home run over left field fence to put the Lady Tigers ahead 8-5.
In 2009, Poppy, once again, helped lead the Lady Tigers to another Class AA State Softball Championship (2009), totaling two Class AA state championships and a Class A State Runner-up. She was selected to play at the North vs South game where she achieved the honor of MVP.
Also, while at CRHS, Poppy was the class of 2019 treasurer and member of the National Honor Society graduating with honors.
Poppy was also a recipient of the Larry Coffindaffer Scholarship at her senior awards assembly. Poppy continued her educational and athletic career at West Virginia State University with a scholarship to play college softball for the Lady Yellow Jackets.
While playing for the Yellow Jackets her team broke their season winning record, ranked 25th in the nation, and won the WVIAC Division II Conference championship in 2013.
The Lady Yellow Jackets also won second place at the WVIAC tournament in 2012. The WVSU Lady Yellow Jackets then advanced to the super regional tournament, the furthest the team had ever been.
Poppy graduated from WVSU with a bachelor's degree in Exercise Science in 2013. She then applied and was accepted into Marshall University's School of Physical Therapy. In March 2019, Poppy graduated from MUSOPT with a Doctorate in Physical Therapy.
Currently, Poppy's life includes advancing in her career and working to make a positive impact on her patient's lives as a physical therapist.
Stephan Ball
Stephan Ball is a 2007 graduate of Chapmanville High School, where he was a two-sport standout as a forward/center in basketball and a pitcher/first baseman in baseball.
As a two-year varsity starter in basketball, he scored more than 1,000 career points.
His senior year, he achieved 18 double doubles out of 23 contests, averaging 22.4 points and 12.7 rebounds per game.
He led the team in scoring and rebounding his senior season with a 58% field goal percentage, 63% 3-point field goal percentage and 79% free throw percentage. In a four-game stretch against Iaeger, Tug Valley, Williamson, and Logan he scored a total of 123 points and over 40 rebounds. He received All State Honorable Mention his junior year and was selected Second Team All-State his senior year. He was selected to play in two all-star games following his senior year of basketball; the WV North/South game as well as the WV/Kentucky Battle of the Border game.
On the baseball diamond, his team went 25-4 his senior season. He hit .396 with five home runs that year. He had 33 RBIs, 36 hits, and scored a team high of 91 runs as well as hit a team high of 13 doubles his senior year.
After the old baseball field was torn down for the new CRHS building to be built, he played 56 away games over the course of his junior and senior seasons.
Finally, at the end of his senior season, he pitched the first game, hit the first home run and assisted in the first win on the new Ted Ellis Baseball Field. His team was ranked No. 1 for the majority of his senior season. He was named All State Honorable Mention his junior year and All State Special Honorable Mention his senior year.
Stephan was a recipient of the Larry "Daffer" Coffindaffer Student/Athlete Scholarship, the Naaman Godby Scholarship, the Promise Scholarship and also received the United States Army Reserve National Scholar/Athlete Award.
After graduating, Stephan attended the University of Charleston from 2007-11 where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Athletic Training. While at UC he played basketball for coach Greg White and was nominated for Student-Athlete of the year during his junior season. Academically, he excelled and made the dean's list multiple times. In 2011, Stephan was accepted into the WVU Doctor of Physical Therapy program. After graduation in 2014, he returned home to Chapmanville. He has worked at Southern West Virginia Physical Therapy since then. Stephan is married to Brooke Ball, former Chapmanville softball standout, and they have two boys Winston and Hudson Ball.
