LOGAN CO — The 2022 West Virginia high school football Class A and AA All-State teams were released by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.
Logan Countians will recognize nine of the names listed as Chapmanville had three players, and Logan had four named to this year’s class AA All-State team. Man also made their way into the class A All-State team with two making the list.
Starting off with Chapmanville, Brody Dalton was named to the first team defense as a utility position. Kohl Farmer was named as the second team’s running back. Finally, defensive, and offensive lineman, RJ Jones was added as an honorable mention.
Brody Dalton was not only at the helm of the Tiger’s offense all season long as their quarterback, but he was also a ball hawking safety on defense. Dalton had a handful of interceptions this season that kept the Tigers out of deep water in a few games. Next up, Kohl Farmer made the list after being the Tigers leading rusher with 1,301-yards on the ground with 21 touchdowns.
Along with Dalton and Farmer, Jones was able to contribute to the Tigers’ success while creating lanes on the offensive line and then disrupting opposing team’s offensive tries on the defensive line. Chapmanville ended their season with the number sixth ranked offense and the thirteenth ranked defense in Class AA according to Coalfields.org.
Next, the Logan Wildcats had Aiden Slack elected to the first team defense as a utility position, Garrett Williamson to the second team as a defensive back, Bryce Davis as the second team linebacker, and finally Jaxon Cogar as an honorable mention.
Slack has been a standout for Logan all year long. Slack finished the season with 902 total yards, 13 touchdowns, 60 tackles on defense at safety, and had a 93% efficiency rating as the Wildcats place kicker and went 25-of-27 on PATs.
Bryce Davis finished the year as the states leading tackler with 167 solo tackles on the year. Davis helped the Wildcats snag the states number fourteenth ranked defense. Garrett Williamson played both offense and defense for head coach Gary Mullins. Jaxon Cogar could have made a higher bid for this year’s all-state team, but had his senior season cut short due to a knee injury he sustained against Nitro earlier this year.
Finally, the Man Hillbillies were able to add to this year's class A All-State team with the likes of Jordan Adams being named to the second team at running back, and Jayden Brumfield as an honorable mention.
All year long the Hillbillies had a two headed monster in the backfield with the two. Brumfield managed things at the quarterback position and let it fly when he had too. Adams proved to be a hard nosed runner, but let him break loose and it was a tough task to be able to catch him. The both led Man’s offensive attack this season that averaged almost 30 points a game. Their efforts put them back into the playoffs for the first time since 2019.