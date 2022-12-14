Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN CO — The 2022 West Virginia high school football Class A and AA All-State teams were released by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.

Logan Countians will recognize nine of the names listed as Chapmanville had three players, and Logan had four named to this year’s class AA All-State team. Man also made their way into the class A All-State team with two making the list.

You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.

Tags

Recommended for you