Area teams prepare for rival matchups in upcoming games By TANNER HALSTEAD thalstead@hdmediaallc.com Jan 11, 2023 LOGAN COUNTY — Its week two of January and the area team's basketball seasons are in full swing and boast some notable matchups in the upcoming days.Chapmanville Tigers BoysJan. 13 Logan Wildcats — Home 7 p.m. Jan. 21 Herbert Hoover Huskies — Home 7 p.m.Jan. 24 Poca Dots — Home 7 p.m.Chapmanville Tigers GirlsJan. 11 Logan Wildcats — Away 7 p.m.Jan. 17 Mingo Central Miners — Away 7:30 p.m.Jan. 25 Sissonville Indians — Away 7 p.m.Logan Wildcats BoysJan. 13 Chapmanville Tigers — Away 7 p.m.Jan. 20 Scott Skyhawks — Away 7:30 p.m.Jan. 21 Shady Spring Tigers — Home 7:30 p.m.Jan. 24 Wayne Pioneers — Away 7:30 p.m.Logan Wildcats GirlsJan. 11 Chapmanville Tigers — Home 7 p.m. Jan. 14 Lincoln High School — Away 1:30 p.m.Jan: 16 Sissonville Indians — Away 7 p.m.Jan. 19 Wayne Pioneers — Away 7 p.m.Jan. 23 Scott Skyhawks — Home 7 p.m.Jan. 25 Ripley Vikings — Away 7 p.m.Man Hillbillies BoysJan. 13 Richwood — Home 7:30 p.m.Jan. 14 Tug Valley Panthers — Home 7:30 p.m.Jan. 17 Sherman Tide — Away 7:30 p.m.Jan. 19: Westside Renegades — Home 7:30 p.m.Jan. 21 Lincoln County — Home 7:30 p.m.Man Hillbillies GirlsJan. 18 Van Bulldogs — Away 7 p.m.Jan. 20 Van Bulldogs — Home 7 p.m.Jan. 23 Tug Valley Panthers — Home 7 p.m. You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediaall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.