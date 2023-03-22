Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Arizona came out strong in a first-round NCAA Tournament matchup against West Virginia on Friday at XFINITY Center and the Mountaineers were never able to catch up.

The Wildcats posted a 28-point first quarter and — after the Mountaineers made things interesting over the middle periods — pulled away late for a 75-62 victory.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow {span}@{/span}{span}JMacDonaldSport {/span}on Twitter.

