COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Arizona came out strong in a first-round NCAA Tournament matchup against West Virginia on Friday at XFINITY Center and the Mountaineers were never able to catch up.
The Wildcats posted a 28-point first quarter and — after the Mountaineers made things interesting over the middle periods — pulled away late for a 75-62 victory.
“I thought Arizona played a very, very good basketball game,” WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “Started from the beginning, from the opening tip. Certainly congratulate them on the season they’ve had, but also how they played in this game.
“That being said, I thought our young ladies battled. We started down in the first quarter, kind of dug ourselves a hole. I thought our resilience and our toughness kind of showed through. I thought we continued to work, to attack.”
The Wildcats (22-8), led by Shaina Pellington in the early going, got off to a fast start with 28 first-quarter points and took an 11-point lead into the second. Arizona shot over 70% in the opening period with the help of nine points and four assists from the fifth-year point guard through the first 10 minutes.
“She got to the rim in transition. She got to the rim in a halfcourt scenario. I thought she came off the ball screen, hesitated, re-attacked, hit some pull-ups,” Plitzuweit said. “Got a little bit of everything at that point in time.
“I think we were back on our heels at that point in time. So then when we made some adjustments, I thought we were a little bit better. But then their post kids got going. There was give-and-take in all of that.”
Arizona used an early 7-0 run to take an 11-4 lead, forcing Plitzuweit to call a timeout, and added another stretch of seven unanswered points later in the period to eventually enter the second with the double-digit lead. The early deficit was too much for WVU (19-12) to overcome as Arizona led wire-to-wire.
“They really pushed the ball in transition,” WVU point guard Madisen Smith said of Arizona. “We had a hard time getting back and stopping the ball. We fouled a lot in the first quarter.”
Pellington finished with 18 points and four assists after battling foul trouble throughout the second half. Cate Reese posted a game-high 25 points with six rebounds and former Mountaineer Esmery Martinez had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
The Wildcats took advantage of their size and won the rebounding battle 49-35, with 11 second-chance points coming off of 12 offensive rebounds.
JJ Quinerly tallied 19 points and eight rebounds for the Mountaineers, Kyah Watson added 15 points and eight rebounds and Jayla Hemingway scored 11 points and grabbed seven boards.
WVU chipped away at the early deficit with improved defense in the second stanza. The Mountaineers forced Arizona to shoot just 26% from the field and held the Pac-12 foe without a 3-pointer while getting five points from Quinerly to make it a 40-33 game at the break.
The Mountaineers cut Arizona’s lead to three on multiple occasions in the third quarter after Pellington picked up her fourth foul with 7:43 on the clock. Helena Pueyo also picked up her fourth around that time.
But WVU struggled to find points late in the period. The Mountaineers made just one of their last 10 field goal attempts, including seven straight misses, to close the third over the final 3:33, and the Wildcats extended the lead back to 10 entering the fourth with the help of freshman guard Kailyn Gilbert off the bench. She finished with five points, three rebounds and two assists — all in the second half.
“Kailyn came in. She’s a freshman, but she didn’t play like a freshman today,” said Reese, who scored 10 of her 25 points in the third quarter. “I’m super proud of her. She was composed the entire game, finding good passes to me. I’m super proud of her. I think at that point you’ve just got to play. You can’t worry about the fouls. You’ve got to make sure you step up.
“I’m proud of our defense today. They have two really good guards and I think that we guarded them pretty well.”
Arizona scored the first seven points of the fourth to pull ahead by 17.
The Wildcats advance to the second round, where they’ll face the Maryland-Holy Cross winner on Sunday.
WVU ends its first season under Plitzuweit with a 19-12 record.