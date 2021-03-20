HUNTINGTON — Charles Huff has seen plenty of spring practices during his coaching career.
Friday’s was different, though, as it marked the first spring drills in which Huff was in charge of his own program as he led Marshall’s football team onto the field.
Huff’s focus was on preparation, not celebration, though.
For Huff, getting Marshall’s football program in his direction is all a process — much like building a house.
Over the last two months, there has been planning of how Huff’s house will be built. Now, the construction phase is started with the Herd’s first of 15 allotted practice sessions in spring.
On Friday, square one was laid on the on-field foundation for Marshall football under Huff. It is a construction that will continue over the next 169 days until the season opener at Navy on Sept. 4.
“I think you have to start with the foundation because every year is a new year,” Huff said. “Obviously this year, we’ve made some adjustments with the schemes and with the coaches, so that’s going to be an adjustment period, but you always go back to square one. You set the foundation on the fundamentals and techniques needed to play, you set the foundation on the consistency need to play with and, obviously now, you are putting it together with the execution phase.”
As Huff looks around his program, there is plenty of returning talent, based on the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to those who competed in the 2020 season.
That means there are players who have been on the field before with experience, which is a bonus.
However, Huff maintained that everything is new for everyone — schemes, goals, coaches — so it is a fresh start for all involved.
It means a new way of thinking, too.
“We’re taking what we did in the 4th Quarter Program from a conditioning standpoint, building on that now with the schematics and Xs and Os and then getting our guys to understand that in order to execute consistently, you have to practice consistently,” Huff said.
Marshall offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey, who was on Marshall’s staff the last three seasons, reiterated Huff’s stance that there is a newness about the 2021 season that brings a revived energy.
“I know there’s an excitement from our players for a lot of reasons and that’s part of it,” Cramsey said. “Everybody gets to prove themselves, starting from Grant Wells all the way through. Today will be the first time Coach Huff gets to see Grant Wells in person run a practice with a ball in his hands. That’s something brand new, something fresh that I know the whole program is excited about.”
The excitement is not just limited to the new regime of coaches, however.
Huff also offered a good dose of perspective when speaking on the ability to have spring drills, compared to where college football was last season.
“Obviously, today is a great day,” Huff said. “You think back one year ago to this time, we weren’t having this press conference and we weren’t even having spring ball in most cases. We weren’t really sure where we were going from a football perspective with the pandemic and the uncertainty.”
With plenty of excitement surrounding Huff’s arrival and the new age of Marshall football, fan interest is peaking.
Due to the continued threat of COVID-19, however, practices are closed to the public, which Huff spoke on at the end of his media session on Friday.
“I know the fans and the supporters are not excited about us not being able to open practice,” Huff said. “I would love to open practice, but I think my ultimate goal and No. 1 responsibility is to keep this football team as safe as possible. If this means we have to take a little bit of a step back so we can get closer to a regular season, I think that’s in the best interest of this program and our players.”
According to Huff, logistics are still being worked out for fans to be present at the annual Spring Game, which is scheduled for April 17.