Can anyone beat the Chapmanville Tigers?
If prep schools can’t can anyone in the state of West Virginia?
That’s the question heading into the midway point of the 2019-2020 basketball season.
Chapmanville Regional High School’s latest conquest was Saturday’s 59-51 win over Aspire Academy, a prep school out of Louisville, Ky., in the Pittsburgh Winter Jamfest at Pittsburgh, Pa.
The Tigers, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA and the two-time defending state champions, improved to 9-1 overall and won its ninth straight game after suffering a season opening 47-38 overtime loss to prep school Christ Church, North Carolina, at the Battle of the Rock in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Chapmanville was scheduled to play at No. 3-ranked and county rival Logan on Tuesday night. The Tigers were looking for their ninth straight win over the Wildcats and were hoping to increase their in-state winning streak to 54 games dating back to the 2017 season.
Chapmanville is 62-4 over the last three seasons since its state championship run began.
Senior All-State center Obinna Anochili-Killen led the Tigers with 26 points. Andrew Shull had 13, Philip Mullins 10, Preston Smith seven and Isaiah Smith three.
Killen added eight rebounds and five blocked shots. Brody Dalton contributed five assists and five steals.
CRHS led 17-14 after one quarter, 35-19 at the half and 48-35 after three. Aspire outscored Chapmanville 16-11 in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers have a showdown at Poca on Friday at 7 p.m. a big Cardinal Conference clash. CRHS then heads out of state for the third time this season as Chapmanville plays in the FCA Prep Showcase on Jan. 25 at Bristol, Virginia.
CHAPMANVILLE 69, MINGO CENTRAL 45: The Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team improved to 8-1 on the season and upped its winning streak to eight games with Tuesday night’s 69-45 win at home over Mingo Central.
Chapmanville, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA and the two-time defending state champions, also upped its in-state winning streak to 54 games dating back to the 2016-17 season.
The Tigers also improved to 2-0 in Cardinal Conference play and increased its league winning streak to 31 games.
Chapmanville, the three time defending league champions, is 40-1 in Cardinal Conference games going back to the 2016-17 roundball season. That year the Tigers were 12-1 with the only loss coming in a 59-56 double overtime loss to Mingo Central at home. That’s been the last time the Tigers tasted defeat to a West Virginia team and to a member of the conference.
Andrew Shull led three Chapmanville double digit scorers in the game with 20 points. Obinna Anochili-Killen netted 17 points and Phillip Mullins had 16 points. Mullins connected on five 3-pointers on the night, while Shull hit four.
Brody Dalton added seven points, Preston Smith six and Isaiah Fleming three.
Devin Hatfield paced Mingo Central with 15 points, while his brother Drew Hatfield and Jarius Jackson had 11 points each. Josh Wellman had four and Colton Blankenship and Daylin Goad had two apiece.
The Miners managed just a single bucket in the first quarter and fell behind 16-2. The Tigers then outscored Mingo 21-10 in the second to grab a 37-12 halftime lead. It was 53-29 after three. Both teams netted 16 points in the fourth quarter.