CHAPMANVILLE - Things looked bleak for the Chapmanville softball team against Wyoming East on Monday night, but then, the Lady Tigers' bats woke up.
Down 6-1 to the Lady Warriors, CRHS stormed back to take an 8-6 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to a three-run homer from Charity Atwood.
Wyoming East scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 8-8, but three Chapmanville runs followed in the home half of the sixth. That sent the hosts to an 11-8 victory.
"Ugly win, but it's a win," Chapmanville head coach Ronnie Ooten said afterward. "We're struggling a little bit right now, but it's a good comeback. I can't say anything bad when we came back and won a good ballgame."
In the top of the first frame, East's Andrea Laxton was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give the road team a 1-0 lead. Then, a two-run single by Alivia Monroe increased their lead to 3-0 after one.
Emma Muncy stole home plate in the next half-inning after a base knock by Brooke Christian to put the Lady Tigers on the board and make it 3-1.
However, the Lady Warriors scored a run in each of the next three innings to hold a 6-1 advantage heading into the bottom of the fourth.
That's when CRHS cut their deficit to just one run at 6-5 thanks to a run-scoring double from Atwood, two errors from Wyoming East which scored Evy Altizer and Atwood, and a sacrifice fly by Muncy.
The score stayed that way until Atwood's clutch homer to left field in the bottom of the fifth which scored Altizer and Erin Adkins. Chapmanville led 8-6 as a result.
A two-run single by the Lady Warriors' Carli Raye tied the game at 8-all in the top of the sixth, but the Lady Tigers' offense came up big once again in their half of the sixth inning.
Christian doubled after a Laken Parks walk, and then her and Parks crossed home plate thanks to another error by Wyoming East to make it 10-8.
Then, Adkins belted an RBI double to left to score Chloe Murphy and make it an 11-8 Chapmanville lead.
Atwood was 3-4 at the plate for the Lady Tigers with a double and four RBI including her three-run bomb. Christian and Adkins were 3-4 with a double and an RBI each. Hannah Miller went 1-3 with a triple, and Altizer was 1-3 at the dish as well.
Latosha Perry started on the mound for CRHS and pitched just one inning, giving up four earned runs and four hits along with two walks and a strikeout. Atwood entered the game in relief and got the win, throwing the final six frames with four Ks and four walks while surrendering three earned runs and seven hits.
Ooten says his players have worked hard, but he expressed concern over the way the team's key hitters fared on Monday.
"Some of our key hitters didn't hit anything today," Ooten said. "They struggled all day long. They were trying too hard, and that's what I told them out there, go out and play your game. Don't play these spectators over here."
Hitting is what the Chapmanville softball skipper believes is key for them to be successful as the season progresses.
"Our thing, we just have to hit the ball," Ooten said. "Our whole team has to hit. Every game we play, we've had to come from behind to try to hit the ball. It worked out today."
The Lady Tigers are now 4-2 on the 2023 season.
