CHAPMANVILLE - Things looked bleak for the Chapmanville softball team against Wyoming East on Monday night, but then, the Lady Tigers' bats woke up.

Down 6-1 to the Lady Warriors, CRHS stormed back to take an 8-6 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to a three-run homer from Charity Atwood. 

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

