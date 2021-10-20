The 2021-22 high school basketball season is just around the corner, and for former Man High School standout Austin Ball, a new horizon is ahead.
Ball, a 6-foot-7 junior, who transferred out of Man to the Miller School of Albemarle in Charlottesville, Virginia, is ranked as the No. 2-ranked player in the Commonwealth of Virginia according to 247 Sports.
He’s also ranked as the 81st-best player in the country.
First on the list is 6-5 Caleb Foster of Oak Hill Academy, Va.
Ball led Man to the 2021 Class A state championship and was the captain of the All-State team and was named to the All-Tournament team as he averaged 24 points per game. He scored the most points (72) of any player in the Class A state tourney field.. He averaged 19.5 points per game last season for the Hillbillies.
Ball has received many other Division I offers, including: West Virginia, Marshall, Virginia Tech, Fairfield, Radford, Drexel and Stetson.
Back in May, he finished off Man’s state championship win with an exclamation point slam dunk with 11 seconds left as the Billies closed out on an 11-0 run. He had 20 points and six rebounds in the 43-36 state title game win over Pendleton County.
Ball also led Man to wins over Webster County (81-54) and Tucker County (74-34) in the state tourney as the Billies finished with a 16-2 record. He had 27 points and 13 rebounds in the win over Tucker and 25 points vs. Webster.
