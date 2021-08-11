MAN — Israel Canterbury came to Man High School last year with much fanfare.
Canterbury transferred in to Man from Belfry, Ky., where he had been the Pirates’ backup quarterback his sophomore year.
After a few starts, he went down to injury and sat out the rest of the season.
He’s back for his senior year and hopes to complete a full season under center for the Hillbillies.
Last year, he completed 17 of 30 passes for 243 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions before getting injured.
Man coach Harvey Arms said he’s glad that Canterbury is back.
“He’s got good leadership skills,” Arms said. “He’s a talented kid and he does a lot for us on the field. He threw the ball pretty well last year before he got hurt. He seems to be coming back with no problems from the injury.”
In Canterbury’s absence last year, Jeremiah Harless stepped in at quarterback. He was 25 of 68 in the air for 551 yards with six touchdowns and two picks. He will likely be Canterbury’s backup this fall and a starting wide receiver.
“We will always have him ready to go (at quarterback),” Arms said of Harless. “He will mainly be one of our top receivers and top defenders.”
Sophomore Jayden Brumfield is Man’s likely third-string QB.
“He has some good skills also,” Arms said.
At running back, the Billies will have to do some reshuffling.
Gone are graduated seniors Nick Plumley, Erick Grimmett and Cameran Frye, who combined to rush for better than 850 yards and score 11 touchdowns last year in Man’s running back by committee system.
Then in July, juniors Josh and Jayden Moody were lost as the brothers transferred to Bourbon County High School in Paris, Kentucky. Moody had 62 carries for 322 yards and a score in 2020, while Jayden Moody, a corner back and receiver, recorded 32 tackles and an interception and had three catches for 21 yards on the offensive end.
Man will look to Justin Grimmett, a converted junior wide receiver, to pick up the load in the backfield. Last season, Grimmett was Man’s top receiver with 22 catches for 432 yards and four touchdowns.
“We are having some competition right now at running back,” Arms said. “We’re moving Justin Grimmett into the backfield. We also have some freshmen players coming in who are skilled.”
Freshman Dustin Baisden, sophomore newcomer and basketball player Jordan Adams, Brumfield and newcomer Lucas Hainey round out Man’s probables in the backfield.
At wide receiver, Grimmett may still be deployed out wide depending on Man’s formation.
“Our scheme will allow Justin to play both at running back and at receiver according to how we line up on different plays,” Arms said.
Brady Hall-Montgomery and Braxton Mills, two players who saw action at tight end last season, are two other options in the Billies’ receiving corps. Both reeled in a pass last year.
Junior Jacob Walls, a first-year player, is another who may see time at wideout.
Arms said he’s looking forward to things getting back to normal with a standard 10-game schedule under the Friday night lights.
Last year, Man went 4-4 in the COVID-19 disrupted and chaotic 2020 season.
“We are happy to get back to normal,” he said. “Last year, almost every game was like a scrimmage because on a Monday you were thinking that you might play somebody and then by Friday you weren’t playing at all or somebody different. Preparation didn’t really mean a whole lot because everything was at the spur of a moment. We’re hoping for a more normal situation.”
Man opens the regular season on Aug. 27 at home against Logan.
With the 2020 season delayed until late September, Man didn’t play Logan until late in the season, resulting in a 44-6 mid-week win on the road.
Man is set to see preseason action on Friday, Aug. 13 at Class AAA George Washington in a 6 p.m. start.
In last year’s scheduling nightmare, the Billies ended up playing the Patriots for the first time ever in a regular season game, falling 34-7 to the Patriots.