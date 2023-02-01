HUNTINGTON — After winning the College Spring League last season, the Marshall men’s soccer team will try and defend that title in 2023.
The fourth annual tournament again features an eight-team field, split up into North and South divisions. The Herd will play three exhibition matches in pool play, opening with one at home and playing the final two on the road.
Marshall kicks off College Spring League play at home against Xavier on March 25, followed by road matches at Ohio State (April 1) and Louisville (April 8). Two additional spring matches will be played at home, but are not part of the College Spring League.
“Those will be nice environments,” Marshall coach Chris Grassie said of the spring slate, in particular the road contests. “Grass pitches, and hopefully the surfaces have been maintained well over the winter period and we can put the ball in play and test ourselves against a Big 10 and an ACC team.”
Grassie said this spring will serve as another chance to get a look at his squad before competition begins in the fall. It’s a roster that lost quite a bit of production from a season ago, one that ended in the third round of the NCAA Tournament with a loss to Indiana.
“It’s a lot of new faces and a lot of guys that are going to have to step up after having a year with us, and it’s time to get worked in,” Grassie said. “We’re working with a new group and need to see what we’ve got. You’ve got to see them day in and day out to know what you’re working with, so the process is very exciting.”
The Herd will have to replace at least five starters from a season ago, many of whom are now playing in the professional ranks, like Oliver Semmle, Milo Yosef, Colin Mocyunas and Gabriel Alves. Then there are the losses of Vinny Fernandes and Joao Souza, who have also been integral in the Herd’s run of success over the last few seasons.
The coaching staff has been busy on the recruiting trail replacing that group and will use the spring season as a time to evaluate strengths and weaknesses while playing in meaningful, albeit exhibition, matches against some of the top programs in the country.
The College Spring League is hosted by Bowling Green State University, which Marshall beat in the 2022 tournament final, 2-1. The Falcons are aligned in the North division with Cleveland State, Dayton and Michigan. Joining Marshall in the South division are Xavier, Ohio State and Louisville.
All eight teams will play on the final day of the College Spring League tournament, which will feature four different placement games based on where each team finishes in their divisions. Those games will be played consecutively on April 15 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
