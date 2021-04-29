CHARLESTON — Tug Valley's Kaylea Baisden put her name into the record books in the opening round of the Girls Class A State Tournament on Tuesday night at the Charleston Coliseum as the junior set a Girls Tournament record for 3-pointers in a game with nine during her teams 67-24 win over No. 8 seed Pendleton County.
The No. 1 seed Lady Panthers (13-2) led from start to finish against the Lady Wildcats (6-5) and move onto the semifinal round on Thursday against the winner of No. 4 seed Tucker County and No. 5 seed Webster County who play the night game on Tuesday.
Tug Valley was led by Baisden's 33 points and eight rebounds, including five three-pointers in the first quarter alone as they jumped ahead to a 24-4 lead after one quarter of play.
They didn't slow down in the second quarter as the silver-and-black outscored PCHS 14-5 in the second quarter thanks to stifling defense from their vaunted full-court pressure and took a commanding 38-9 lead into halftime.
Coming out of the break coach Clyde Farley's club continued to pour it on as they made five more threes in the third quarter, including the record breaker by Baisden with 54 seconds to go, as they ended the period ahead by a score of 60-18.
Coach Farley emptied his bench in the final quarter as Haley Gillman drilled a 3-pointer with four seconds to go to bring the game to the final score of 67-24.
Audrey Evans joined Baisden in double-figures with 15 points, including a perfect 4-4 from deep, to go along with seven steals. Makayla May dominated the glass with 17 rebounds to go along with five points while Alyssa Newsome scored eight points and dished six assists.
Autumn Hall had one point but contributed nine rebounds while Gillman rounded out the scoring with three.
Tug Valley hounded the Lady Wildcats on defense forcing them into 28 turnovers as they finished the game with 19 steals, led by Evans' 7 while Baisden and Newsome each added four.
Ana young led Pendleton County in scoring with nine points while Brandy Bowers was next with eight points and snatched 11 rebounds.
The Class A Girls State Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday morning at 10 a.m.