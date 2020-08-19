HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s wide receiver group is led by Dallas Baker, a coach who preaches family within his room.
Recently, that family was shaken to its core when Marshall sophomore wide receiver Broc Thompson found out his 15-year-old brother, Cade, was diagnosed with cancer.
As Baker pointed out to his players, being part of the Marshall family means players go through battles together.
So when word came that Cade Thompson was starting to lose his hair during chemotherapy, Baker wanted to do something to show that his thoughts were with the Thompson family during the difficult time.
For Baker and Marshall junior wide receiver Stone Scarcelle, Cade Thompson’s diagnosis hit on a real level, so they decided to shave their heads in solidarity with Cade’s battle.
“It was very important, but it wasn’t hard,” Baker said of the gesture. “From the moment I got the job here, I always told my receivers that it’s bigger than football.”
For Scarcelle, the bond with Broc Thompson was built quickly with Scarcelle being one of the older players who took Thompson under his wing upon arrival in Huntington, so he wanted to support his teammate.
However, Cade Thompson’s diagnosis also hit Scarcelle on another level.
“From day one, I’ve seen a lot of similarities between me and (Broc) — our energy, our work ethic, his personality is the same, we both have younger brothers that are around the same age,” Scarcelle said. “When I heard about it, it really hit home and I just put myself in his shoes.
“I started thinking about how upset I would be and what I would do. I just felt we need to support him in every way possible — especially him being my teammate and brother.”
Baker choked up and had to pause a minute when speaking about Scarcelle and the leadership that he has shown within the wide receivers room — both from a football and personal standpoint.
“From the first day, just his attitude in the room — paying attention when I was talking and I could see he was taking down notes,” Baker said. “From that moment, we were just drawn to each other, and I tell him all the time, ‘Look, Stone, it’s me and you. I don’t care what else happens, I’ll have your back all the time.’”
For Baker, Cade Thompson’s situation also hit on a personal level. Not only is Baker a father, but he also went through a similar situation while playing in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
During his second season, Baker noticed a lump on his shoulder during preseason, but he didn’t have it checked, for fear of being cut from the team.
Later that year, Baker took a hit from Jacksonville’s Justin Durant in a game against the Jaguars that put him out for a while.
He came back after four weeks, but wasn’t the same as the Steelers earned a Super Bowl title.
Following the Super Bowl win, Baker went to get an MRI for his injured shoulder.
He went in expecting to hear he’d have to have surgery.
What he heard was far more scary.
“I go in thinking I was going to have to have surgery, but that’s when the doctor told me, ‘We ran tests and we’re 97 percent sure you have cancer.’”
Thinking his life would change drastically and his football career was over, Baker consulted with others on what to expect with the potential cancer diagnosis, and doctors told him to return two weeks before surgery for more tests.
Instead, the tests revealed that Baker’s prayers had been answered.
“The doctor said, ‘Boy, are you lucky. That 3 percent was stronger than that 97 percent,’” Baker said. “I remember just smiling and saying, ‘I’m not lucky. I’m blessed.’”
Baker is using that situation as a testimony for Broc and Cade Thompson to stay positive and keep the faith.
With the help of Scarcelle, they are letting the Thompson family know one important message that Baker has also expanded into a Twitter hashtag for all who are struggling mentally.
That message? #YouAreNotAlone.