CHAPMANVILLE — The 2022 football season did not come easy for head coach James Barker.
Chapmanville’s success transpired from a determined group of Tigers that led a great push towards the end of the season.
The Tigers fought hard against their first round opponent in Fairmont Senior on Nov 11, but Baker had nothing but respect for what his team had accomplished.
“I could not be prouder of our guys — their level of commitment and effort they put in is next to none,” said Barker. “Watching them build character was a sight to see.”
Chapmanville will be graduating some key players from their roster as they head into next year. The Tigers will have a new identity on offense next year since the departure of Kohl Farmer, Brody Dalton, Adam Mullins, Trey Butcher, and Jacob Topping.
Defensively they also lost a lot of linebacker depth in Charles Stallard, Jacob Blair, Caleb White, and Caleb Whitt. Brady Dalton also leaves a hole in the line.
“I loved this team — I would not have wanted to coach any other team than these guys that were here,” said Barker. “The character they displayed this season was awesome.”
Even though the Tigers will have to revamp after losing the majority of their starters, Barker still heads into the offseason with some optimism.
“We will have 46 players that are returning under-classmen — we will miss the senior class immensely but having that many coming back can mean all the difference,” said Baker. “We had the ability to improve week in and week out, we must start off that way instead of discovering it mid-season.
James also gave praise to all the other Chapmanville football programs who had successful seasons as well. The middle school team finished as the runner-up in the Black Diamond championship game. For the Chapmanville’s Midget League teams, both the A and B team won their championships earlier this month as well.
“With our middle school team finishing as the runner-up in their conference championship, and a phenomenally successful season for our midget league programs — all this means is that the future is extremely bright for the Chapmanville football scene,” said Barker.
The identity of Chapmanville football after this year has an optimistic feeling. Barker has high hopes for the future of what can unfold for he and the Tigers.
“We are just trying to continue to build on what those have built before us,” said Barker.
You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.
