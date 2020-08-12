CHAPMANVILLE — It’s been one crazy first year for James Barker as the head coach of the Chapmanville Regional High School football team.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic which gripped the nation back and March and it’s lingering effects which has spilled into the football season, Barker is facing uncertainty and the unknown just as all of us are.
First, the three-week June practice period was pushed to July.
Then Gov. Jim Justice announced school would be starting later, on September 8.
The WVSSAC followed by delaying the start of fall football practices two weeks from August 3 to August 17, and also canceling the first week of the regular season.
With the season opening Sissonville game canceled, Barker and his staff scrambled to find a 10th game during Chapmanville’s bye week on October 9, and found an opponent with North Marion.
And now, practices are just five days away.
But will that be delayed as well due to COVID-19 concerns?
Will the virus continue to fade or will there be further spikes?
Will there even be a football season at all?
All the what ifs are enough to drive you crazy but Barker and his staff are making preparations and contingency plans as if there will be a football season of some sort.
Everything now, however, is fluid.
“What’s the most frustrating thing for everyone is that you just don’t know. It’s all the uncertainty,” Barker said. “If we knew what was going on I would say everyone would feel a lot better. It’s not a traditional start to the season. It’s not going to be traditional practices or a traditional school year. It’s a lot of up-in-the air stuff and it makes everybody on edge but I’m hoping that we get to play for the kids.”
Gov. Justice laid out back to school plans last Wednesday during his press conference, which included a color-coded map system that will spell out the safety conditions for classrooms in West Virginia’s 55 counties — green (low threat), yellow, orange and red (high threat). Those designations that determine if schools will be open or shut down will also dictate whether high school teams can hold their scheduled athletic contests.
“What we’re going to do is evaluate on a county-by-county basis,’’ Justice said. “It’s a gigantic undertaking.”
Justice said a “fair and good” mathematical metric is being devised that can be updated at regular intervals to gauge the spread of the virus in each county, thus determining the level of safety for holding classes and, ultimately, sports.
“He said he had a plan and it was a color-coded system but he never really elaborated on what would put you in red or orange or yellow,” Barker said. “Obviously, right now we are happy that we are going to have the ability to play but things could change according to the August 17 starting date. But at the same time we are not assured that that could happen because everything is fluid and things could change.”
It’s still confusing, however, and it remains to be seen how it would work.
Say, for instance, a virus outbreak occurs in Putnam County. Then that could potentially wipe out Chapmanville’s games with Poca and Winfield.
The Tigers are scheduled to open the regular season on September 4 at home against the Poca Dots.
Justice said in order for sports to happen this fall, COVID-19 numbers must be low.
“In your county, if you want your sports teams to move on and everything, some way, somehow we’ve got to keep the number down in the county,” he said. “And if we don’t and the numbers are exploding to the up side and you’re a red in your county at that point in time and you happen to have a sports contest that day or that weekend or whatever like that, you’re not going to be able to play. It’s just that simple. We don’t play sports if the school’s closed.”
Other states surrounding West Virginia have made their moves.
Kentucky is also delaying the start of its high school football season..
Virginia has canceled the fall football season and moved it to spring.
Pennsylvania has decided to play football, at least for now, but with no fans.
As of now, fans attending high school football games in West Virginia will be required to socially distance and ticket limits are also a possibility.
But having no fans at all in the stands would hurt the schools greatly financial-wise, Barker said. Ticket sales money and concession stand sales would be lost.
There have also been many changes in college football as some conferences have decided to go to a conference-only schedule. Programs such as Uconn and Idaho have indicated they will not be playing football. The Ivy League decided to cancel all fall sports and move them to the spring.
“I’m looking more at the states around us than I do college football,” Barker said. “Look at Pennsylvania. They decided that they are not going to have any fans at the games. Well, if we did that, I don’t know if we could operate as a business. A lot of people don’t realize the cost of football and how much it actually takes to run a program. Virginia will not be playing football this fall. They’ve moved it to the spring.”
The financial blow would be great if no fans are allowed, Barker said, noting just how much money it takes to operate a football team.
“People don’t realize that it costs $4,000 to $5,000 to recondition helmets,” he said. “That’s just helmets. We are not talking about pads or anything else. A normal gate or us at a game is $3,000 to $4,000. That’s a game and a half almost to recondition our helmets. We have to do that legally every year. We’ve looked at some alternative routes on how we can make some money. That could be pay per view at our games. We’ve talked to Butch Mounts at Video Productions to see exactly what we could do with that. We’ve been looking at all kinds of alternatives.”
Barker, a longtime Chapmanville assistant coach, is taking over the reigns this season as the Tigers’ head man.
Barker replaces Rob Dial, who led the Tigers the last four seasons.
CRHS was 5-5 last year.
The last time the Tigers made it to the playoffs was in 2015 in former head coach George Barker’s last season. George Barker, the current Chapmanville Athletics Director and James Barker’s father, was the Chapmanville coach from 2004-15 and led the Tigers to numerous playoff appearances.
The elder Barker will be on staff this fall, serving as an assistant coach under James Barker.