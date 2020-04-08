CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Tigers have been playing baseball for a long, long time.
But this spring has been like no other.
Ay this point in time, the Tigers would have been 12 games in and getting ready to host their annual Daffer Memorial Tournament this weekend at Ted Ellis Field.
The pandemic of COVID-19, however, has brought the nation, and the world, for that matter, to its knees as everything has been put on hold.
With school pushed back to at the end of the April at the latest and with May approaching, the window to play any baseball this season seems bleak.
“I’m not tremendously optimistic,” Chapmanville second-year coach Josh Rakes said. “As the days go by it seems like it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”
Possibly having no baseball would be a bummer for the Tigers and it’s three-member senior class of JD Ferrell (infielder/pitcher), Braxton Manns (infielder/catcher) and Chase Berry (infielder/pitcher).
Berry, a Second-Team All-Cardinal Conference pick last year, was a three-sport standout this school year for the Tigers, quarterbacking the football team and also playing for the 22-2 CRHS basketball team, which also saw its season halted in the regional tourney.
Ferrell was an Honorable Mention All-Conference selection last year.
“All three are starters,” Rakes said. “I hate this for them. It’s a difficult situation. It’s unfortunate for them and for everybody really. They’ve worked hard and they’ve played a lot of baseball. They’ve given a lot to this program. I hate it for the seniors in particular. If we don’t get back to playing it’s over for them.”
All three seniors were expecting to have big seasons for Chapmanville this season.
“JD offered us a lot of flexibility,” Rakes said. “From day to day I didn’t know what glove for him to get. He’s that kind of a versatile player. I really had high expectations for Chase this year. He played football and basketball and was in the best shape of his life. We were really looking forward to getting him out there full time on the baseball field to see what he could do. Braxton is one of those guys that works hard and does everything that you ask him to do. He’s continued to develop since he’s been a freshman and he was putting himself into a position to being a key contributor.”
This year had already been a rough one for the Chapmanville baseball family with the passing of Ted Ellis, the ballpark’s namesake and former longtime Hall of Fame coach of the Tigers.
“You wish that there was something that you could do but it’s all out of your hands,” Rakes said.
The Tigers last played a baseball game in last year’s Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament, falling 8-7 in 10 innings at Scott in the finals, closing out the season 20-10 as the sectional runner-ups for the second straight year.
Chapmanville had wins over Mingo Central (11-0) and Logan (9-0) earlier in the sectionals and a 10-0 loss at Scott.
The Tigers went a perfect 4-0 against county rivals Man and Logan, beating the Hillbillies and Wildcats twice each, including a 14-inning, four-hour marathon at Logan which resulted in a 7-3 win nearly a year ago today on April 9.
Chapmanville was returning junior Casey Hurley, a Class AA First-Team All-State pick and First-Team All-Conference selection. Hurley hit .460 last year during his sophomore season with 32 RBI and just five strikeouts in 100 plate appearances.
The Tigers lost senior and First-Team All-State selection Conner Mullins to graduation.
Evan Plumley, Garrett Adkins, Cole Ferrell and others were coming back as well, so Chapmanville was looking forward to another successful spring.
“Casey had a big year last year and struck out only five times but he would tell you that that’s five too many,” Rakes joked. “He’s a hard worker and he really can hit a baseball. We were really looking forward to seeing his development. We were going to give himself some more opportunities on the mound. He’s an all-around good player.”
The Tigers were also looking to their youth.
“We were looking for our freshmen and our sophomores in which we have three to play some this year,” he said. “Some of those freshmen might have seen some playing time right out of the gate. We were really waiting for five or six of our players to come from basketball. We were excited about what we had going on and we had some good preseason competition.”
The beginning of the baseball season and the start of spring is a special time for the players and fans in such a baseball-rich community as Chapmanville, but it’s nothing to take for granted anymore, Rakes said.
“There’s a big void without baseball for us players, coaches and fans,” he said. “It’s a big commitment of your time and effort. But now it’s gone and you feel like you are lost. We did all the hard work on the off-season, we had practices and then we were leading up to games and it’s a fun time to see what your hard work can do for you but then it’s taken away.”
