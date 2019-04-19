By JERRY FEKETE
For The Logan Banner
MAN - Freshman Ashlee Tomblin drew a walk off walk with the bases loaded in the seventh inning for the Man High School softball team as the Lady Billies won 5-4 over Van on Tuesday night at Man.
Allie Meade scored the winning run for Man.
Van hurler Monica Bias suffered the loss on the hill, while the Lady Billies' Shania Kennedy notched the win.
Van had taken an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first frame off Kennedy on RBI singles by Karlie LaFauei and Jazmyn Gibson.
The Lady Billies tied the game with a two-spot in home half of the second stanza off Bias.
Carlee Muncy led off with a single and Kennedy laid down a perfect bunt for a hit. Isabella Conn then delivered a two-out, two-RBI single to knot the game at 2-2.
The Lady Billies took a 4-2 advantage in the bottom of third inning of play as Reagan McCoy reached on an error and then scored on an RBI double by Meade to make it 3-2. Tomblin followed with an RBI single to make it 4-2.
The fourth, fifth and sixth innings were scoreless.
Van would tie the game up at 4-4 in the top of the seventh off Kennedy on an error and a two-run single by Casey Belcher.
Man then scored the game winner in the bottom of the inning.
McCoy got it started with a one-out single. Meade then walked and Muncy singled to load up the bases. Van then got a force out at home for the second out before Tomblin was able to draw the bases loaded walk for the game winner.
Man went to Chapmanville on Wednesday afternoon and lost a 1-0 heart breaker in 10 innings.
Man (7-6) was scheduled to play at Scott on Thursday before hosting Logan on Friday at 5:30 p.m.