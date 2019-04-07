LOGAN - Dawson Beckett pitched a complete-game four-hitter to lead the Class AA No. 7-ranked Logan High School baseball team to a 4-2 win over Herbert Hoover on Thursday night at Logan's Roger Gertz Field.
Beckett went all seven innings and allowed just one earned run on four hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks.
Logan outhit the Huskies 7-4 and led 2-0 with two runs in the bottom of the third.
Herbert Hoover scored two in the top of the fifth and the Cats answered with a two-spot in the last half of the frame to take a 4-2 lead. It proved to be the difference as Beckett held the Huskies scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings to notch the win.
"We pitched extremely well tonight but struggled other than a couple," Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. "We had a few scattered hits but we weren't patient enough to be real productive. We left nine guys on base."
Beckett helped his own cause as he was 2-for-4 at the plate with one RBI. Connor McGrew was 2-for-2 with one RBI, while Michael Hall, Peyton Branham and Trent Orso added hits. Lane Harmon also drove in one run.
Logan lost 6-5 at home to Nitro on Friday, falling to 7-4 overall and 3-4 in the Cardinal Conference. No. 9-ranked Nitro is 8-3, 3-3.
Logan hosts Chapmanville on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
CHAPMANVILLE 10, WAYNE 3: The onslaught continued for the Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team on Friday night at home as the Tigers ripped the struggling Wayne Pioneers 10-3 at Chapmanville's Ted Ellis Field.
Chapmanville, winners of four straight games, improved to 9-4 overall and 5-3 in the Cardinal Conference.
The Tigers have scored double digits in runs in each of their four wins, outscoring their opponents 61-27. CRHS had previously lost three straight games, each by 10-run margins.
Chapmanville plated four runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back, added three more runs in the third and three in the fifth.
Wayne outhit the Tigers 9-8 and each team committed two errors.
Evan Plumley was the starting and winning pitcher for Chapmanville, going three innings and allowing one run on three hits with one strikeout and three walks.
Cole Ferrell, Chase Berry and Conner Mullins pitched in relief. Ferrell fanned three in 1 1/3 innings of work. Berry had one strikeout in 2/3 of an inning and Mullins closed the door on the Pioneers, striking out five in two innings of work. Ferrell allowed two earned runs.
Casey Hurley was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Tigers. Berry was 2-for-4 with a pair of runs batted in. J.D. Ferrell and Cole Ferrell each had a hit and an RBI. Leadoff batter Brennan Williams was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Mullins added a single.
Cameron Cade had two hits and three RBIs to lead Wayne. Ethan Blatt also had a pair of singles.
Blatt was the starting and losing pitcher. He surrendered seven runs (four earned) on four hits with five strikeouts and five walks in a three-inning worksheet. He was relieved by Brayden Queen and Kelton Creed.
Wayne, last year's Class AA state runner-ups, is suffering through an unusually bad season. It's been a total collapse for the Pioneers, which dropped to 1-10, 0-6 with the loss.
Wayne has been outscored 121-26 this season. The lone win was a 9-5 victory at home over county rival Tolsia on March 28.
Chapmanville is scheduled to host Herbert Hoover on Monday at 7 and travel to county rival Logan on Tuesday at 7 in a pair of league matchups.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com