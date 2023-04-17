The Zach Belcher era has officially begun for Chapmanville football.
Last Tuesday, he was hired as the new head coach of the program. He replaces James Barker, who led the program the last three seasons and compiled a record of 13-13.
Belcher is a 2009 graduate of CRHS who played for the Tigers from 2005-2008. He went on to play at Concord University before serving on the Tigers' assistant staff the last 10 years under coaches such as James Barker, George Barker, and Rob Dial.
The new Tigers' head coach says his coaching philosophy is going to be built around three key pillars: Discipline, hard work, and teamwork.
He said he wants to ultimately develop a well-rounded athlete who is not only competitive on the field, but is also respectful, disciplined, and hard-working off the field.
"We lost some good players last year, but I believe the players we have returning have a good foundation to build the kind of philosophy that I want us to be here at Chapmanville Regional High School," Belcher said.
Belcher noted that Chapmanville has always featured hard-nosed, tough kids. He wants to continue that mentality.
The mindset he wants his team to buy into in order for the Tigers to have success is simple.
"First of all, I want to build a team-first mindset where the team is over itself," Belcher said. "I want them to have the mindset going into each practice that we're there to get better as a team, that we're going to be competitive on the field and in the classroom, that if one succeeds, we all plan on succeeding. I want players to come in each day hungry trying to find ways to help each other get better and succeed at whatever they're putting their mindset to."
Belcher expanded more on his vision for the program, saying that he wants to build a team that is disciplined, focused, and relentless in the pursuit of excellence both on and off the field.
"I believe in a balanced approach that values both the physical and mental aspects of the game, and I will work with my coaching staff to develop a comprehensive program that includes rigorous conditioning, strength, and strategic game planning," Belcher said.
If there is one thing Belcher wants Chapmanville fans to know now that he has been handed the reigns, it's that his main priority is to help the players reach their full potential.
That's not the only thing he wants Tigers fans to know, however.
"That our football team is not just about players and coaches, but it's about the entire Chapmanville and Harts community coming together and rallying behind our team, that I am committed to creating a culture of excellence, that I want to see our players succeed in every aspect of their life," Belcher added.
Belcher said that his team is currently in the weight room four days a week and that they have had great attendance in the weight room.
He also mentioned that last Tuesday they had 40 players coming back from spring break that were in the weight room. They haven't dropped below 30 players for most of the offseason so far, according to Belcher.
The head coach pointed out that they are slowly starting to acclimate to players and that they are slowly starting to get into the conditioning phase of the offseason.
Belcher's plan for June is not finalized yet, but he plans on the Tigers kicking off spring practice the first week of June as well as holding 7-on-7 tournaments during that month as well.
"Right now, we have a lot of interest around our program," Belcher said. "There's a big buzz around us. I think the players are excited. I'm excited that the players are excited, and I really can't wait to work with them and get to practice as soon as possible."
Belcher wasn't named the head coach of just any program, but the one he used to play for. He expressed that he has a great relationship with Chapmanville and that he knows what it means to win at Chapmanville.
Case in point: He recalled wearing the Tigers' uniform when CRHS won their first ever playoff game at Keyser, 18-14 on November 10, 2007.
In his mind, that really gave him a sense of pride not only for his team but for his community as a whole. Belcher says this chapter in his life couldn't be anymore special.
"I feel very honored to be the new head coach of Chapmanville Regional High School," Belcher said. "I'm very excited to get to work with our players and to continue to build a winning culture here at Chapmanville Regional High School."