GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry boys’ hoops squad is hoping to be a surprise team in the 15th Region in the upcoming 2021 season after an underwhelming campaign a year ago in which they finished 10-19.
Head coach Mark Thompson returns to guide the red-and-white in his eighth season as the head man at Belfry and his squad returns three of their top four scorers from a season ago.
“We return a lot of our scoring from last year, a lot of kids that played a lot of minutes for us. We graduated a few seniors from last year but those guys were really role guys for us,” Thompson said. “I think Sal (Dean) is one of the better guards in the region. He had a great season last year as a freshman and he’s really gotten a lot better. And then we bring back Tyler Chaffin who played a lot of minutes for us and scored some for us. He’s gotten a lot bigger and stronger. Then you add in Brett (Coleman) and guys like Caleb Spears and Ben McNamee who all played a lot of minutes for us last year.”
Dean took the 15th Region by storm as a freshman a season ago for the Pirates as he led his team in points, rebounds, and assists per game. The southpaw point guard averaged 17 points, six assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game and will look to improve on those totals as a sophomore.
Chaffin, who transferred to BHS from Tug Valley prior to football season in 2019, was the team’s second leading scorer last season dropping in 11.2 points per game and garnering over three steals a contest.
Coleman averaged 9.3 points per game and 5.1 rebounds while Spears tossed in 4.8 points a game and McNamee dropped in 2.6 points per game.
Not only will Pirates benefit from a strong returning core, but they also added an immediate impact player when 7’3” center Bol Kuir enrolled at Belfry in the Fall.
Kuir, who came to the United States from his native country of South Sudan three years ago, attempted to play high school basketball at both Hurricane and South Charleston High School’s a season ago but was never ruled eligible by the WVSSAC.
Thompson says that Kuir, who will be a junior for the ‘Bucs this season, has already been ruled 100 percent eligible by the KHSAA and will be a force on the inside for BHS this season.
“We’ve never had anything like him at Belfry and personally as a coach I’ve never had a player to the caliber of what he is,” Thompson said of Bol, who has yet to play a game at the high school level since coming to America. “He’s a solid, solid player. Not only is he 7’3” but he does everything really well. He shoots the ball as well as any kid we’ve got in the gym. He will obviously rebound for us and he is really good with the ball in the paint. And people will be amazed at how he can handle the ball for a kid his size.”
Thompson said adding a player to the likes of Kuir, who he called a “big time D1 prospect,” to his squad changes the way they will play this season but that the offense will still run through the hands of Dean at the point.
“I’m not sure how teams will defend us this year with us having a kid like Bol. I’d say we will see a lot of zone and we have to knock down a lot of outside shots against the zone, “ coach Thompson said. “Last year we went the way Sal went, and I don’t think that will change a lot. When we can run we want him to push and run but if it’s not there we want to set it back up and run some sets, try and get the ball in the paint, and make teams defend us.”
A pair of upperclassmen will also see action this season and contribute for the Pirates in senior Logan Maynard and junior Zack Savage who transferred from Tug Valley during football season.
Maynard is a 6’4” post player who missed his entire junior season with an injury. He is currently working his way back from an injury suffered in soccer season according to Thompson.
Savage plays both inside and out as he started every game each of the past two seasons for the Panthers and helped them qualify for the Class A State Tournament in West Virginia last year.
Sophomores Johnathan and Steven Banks (both 6’4”) as well as Jake Varney and Noah Brown along with freshmen Riley Phillips and Caden Woolum will battle to provide valuable depth for the Pirates.
“I think if we come together, develop some chemistry, play well as a team, and continue to get better defensively I think the sky is the limit for us this season,” Thompson said.
Belfry’s 2021 schedule has already been set and features mostly teams from within the 15th region with 20 of the 26 games being against regional competition.
“We just want to play. A lot of our games are region teams this year and the region being is if we are in the red as a county on the COVID-19 map then we can still play each other,” Coach Thompson said.
The Pirates are still set host the annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic for the 46th time this season but had to reduce the tournament to a one-day event and delay it until Feb. 20. Four games in total will be played that day, with Belfry playing Paintsville in the finale. The Pirates will also play at the Sayre School Jim Lankster Classic in Lexington on Jan. 18.
BHS is tentatively to open the 2021 season on Jan. 5 at Prestonsburg and are scheduled to play Pikeville in their home opener on Jan. 8.