RED JACKET - The high school "transfer portal" is evidently still open in the Tug Valley area as the Belfry Pirates have lost another player across the river to Mingo Central.
Defensive tackle Jacoby Thornsbury has taken his talents to Red Jacket to play for coach Josh Sammons and the Miners.
Thornsbury will just be a sophomore in 2019 and he played in nine games for the Pirates during his freshman campaign. He recorded 20 tackles in those nine games.
Thornsbury, who was listed at 5-foot-10 and 302 pounds on the 2018 Pirate roster, was used to clog up the middle of the Belfry defense in short yardage situations by coach Philip Haywood last season. He was expected to have a similar role for the Pirates this season as they only lost three seniors off the defense from a season ago.
Thornsbury was expected to be a game changer for Belfry as he played in two "all-star" games following his eighth grade season at Belfry Middle School. He represented Team Kentucky in the Tennessee vs Kentucky Futures Classic and also traveled to Santa Monica, California to play in the Freedom All-American game.
Now with Mingo Central Thornsbury should step right into a starting role on the defensive front and also will play some along the offensive line. He will be another huge addition for the Class AA power Miners.
The Williamson Daily News has reported on a handful of transfers this summer as it is becoming a common trend in high school sports all across the country.
Just a few of the area names that have been on the move in the past couple months are former Tug Valley quarterback Tyler Chaffin who went to Belfry, former Tug Valley linebacker Chase Smith who went to Mingo Central, former Belfry cornerback Isaiah Birchfield who also went to Mingo Central, former Belfry point guard Dezmon Roblee who went to Mingo Central to play basketball, brothers Drew and Devin Hatfield who came back to Mingo Central from Logan, and former Mingo Central forward Isaac Moore who has transferred to Beth Haven Christian Academy.
The WDN has heard rumors of even more transfers that could take place in the area before the summer is up.
Belfry kicks off the 2019 season on Aug. 23 in the Don Franklin Bowl against Southwestern while Mingo Central plays their first game on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Pikeville in the 35th Pike County Bowl.
