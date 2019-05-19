The Associated Press
CINCINNATI - The Dodgers' potent offense got rolling right away, leaving Rich Hill a chance to get a win. The left-hander dominated with a throwback effort.
Hill fanned 10 batters - one shy of his career high - while relying on his two best pitches, and Cody Bellinger hit the last of Los Angeles' four homers Friday night for a 6-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds, the Dodgers' fourth in a row.
Hill (1-1) gave by far his best performance in four starts since returning from a sprained right knee. The left-hander allowed two hits and didn't walk a batter in six innings.
He fanned 10 for the first time since June 29 last year against Colorado.
"Richie had it going," manager Dave Roberts said. "It was fun to watch. Complete control tonight."
Hill had a couple extra days between starts this time and decided to go back to relying on his fastball and curve to get outs. It was an overwhelming combination against a Reds lineup that came in batting .219, second-worst in the NL behind Miami.
"I really went back to the drawing board and stuck to the fastball and curveball," said Hill, who threw 64 strikes in 84 pitches. "I threw everything downhill."
Hill also extended the Dodgers' stretch of solid starts. Since April 25, LA's rotation is 11-1 with a 2.19 ERA. The Dodgers have thrown five shutouts, second to the Cubs for the NL lead.
"Just continue to pass the torch, so to speak," Hill said.
Corey Seager, Joc Pederson and Max Muncy also homered at one of the Dodgers' most comfortable road stops. They're 34-22 at Great American Ball Park, the second-best mark by any NL team, trailing only the Mets' 32-19 record.
Bellinger also had a double, raising his batting average to .410.
The Reds couldn't overcome another subpar start by Anthony DeSclafani (2-2), who lasted only four innings for the second time in a row. He gave up four runs and six hits as the Dodgers repeatedly hit line drives. Only one of his outs came on a ground ball.
"Nothing was working," DeSclafani said. "It's pretty embarrassing for myself, to say the least. I've got to be better. I was lucky. They were crushing line drives right at people."
Cincinnati was blanked for the sixth time, second most in the majors. Only Miami is worse with nine shutouts.
Bellinger doubled and Seager homered in the second inning. Pederson hit his 14th homer leading off the third, and Muncy connected three pitches later for a 4-0 lead.
Bellinger added his 16th homer, the second-most in the NL behind reigning MVP Christian Yelich.