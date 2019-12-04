It’s been a good start so far this season for the Beth Haven Christian boys’ basketball team. The Hornets improved to 3-0 on the young roundball campaign with a pair of recent wins.
Back on Nov. 23, Beth Haven rolled over Lewisburg, 87-54 at home. Then on Nov. 26, the Hornets scored a 53-36 win over Mercer Christian, also played at home at the Beth Haven gym at Chauncey.
Beth Haven was able to defeat Mercer Christian, last year’s WVCEA state champions, behind a 21-point effort from former Man High School player Andy Spaulding. The game was also a rematch of last year’s state finals.
“We played well in the first half then made a lot mistakes in the second half,” Beth Haven coach Ronnie Hipshire said.
Dontae Adams added 10 points for the Hornets. Isaac Moore and Matt Spaulding, another former Man player, tossed in seven each. Tyler Hobbs had four points and Caleb Maynard and Mason Henry had two points each.
In the win over Lewisburg, Moore paced Beth Haven with a 20-point performance. Matt Spaulding netted 19 and Andy Spaulding 14. Hobbs also reached double figures in scoring with 12 points. Henry added eight, Adams seven, Maynard five and Matt Moore two.
The Hornets were slated to return to action on Monday at home against Grace Christian. Then on Saturday, Dec. 7, the Hornets play at Martin County, Kentucky, in a 3 p.m. tip from the new Martin County High School in Inez, Kentucky.
-----
2019-20 Beth Haven Christian
Boys’ Basketball Schedule (3-0):
Nov. 19: at Cross Lanes Christian, W 79-45
Nov. 23: Lewisburg Baptist, W 87-54
Nov. 26: Mercer Christian, W 53-36
Dec. 2: Grace Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 7: at Martin County, Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Dec. 10: at Wesley Christian, Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 13: vs. South Charleston Christian at FCA tourney at WVU Tech, 8 p.m.
Dec. 14: vs. Calvary Baptist at FCA tourney at WVU Tech, 12:30 p.m.
Dec. 19: vs TBA at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville, 8:15 p.m.
Dec. 20: Elk Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 21: vs. Beckley Prep at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville, 1 p.m.
Dec. 27: vs. Woodland Hills, Pa., at Bob Ruynon Tournament at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Dec. 28: vs. TBA at Bob Runyon Tournament at Chapmanville, TBA
Jan. 3: at Elk Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 4: at Pipestem, 2 p.m.
Jan. 6: at Covenant, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 10: vs. TBA at Hatfiled/McCoy Shootout at Williamson, TBA
Jan. 11: vs. TBA at Hatfiled/McCoy Shootout at Williamson, TBA
Jan. 16: at Alice Lloyd JV (scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Jan. 20: vs. TBA, MLK Shootout at Greater Beckley Christian, TBA
Jan. 21: Covenant, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 23: at Cross Lanes Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 24: Calvary Baptist, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 25: Seneca Trail, 12:30 p.m.
Jan. 28: Martin County, Kentucky, TBA
Jan. 31: Cross Lanes Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 1: Pipestem, 3 p.m.
Feb. 7: at Seneca Trail, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 8: at Lewisburg Baptist, 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 10: at Mercer Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 17: Wesley Christian, Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 20-21: at WVCAT tourney, TBA
Feb. 25: at Greater Beckley Christian, 7 p.m.
Feb. 27-29: at WVCEA tourney, TBA
Mar. 3-7: at NACA tourney at Dayton, Ohio, TBA