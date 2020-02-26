The Beth Haven Christian boys basketball team heads into this week’s WVCEA state tournament after a 1-2 showing last weekend at the WVCAT tourney at Summersville.
Beth Haven (18-10) received the No. 1 seed for the state tournament and is scheduled to open play on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. vs. No. 8 seed Seneca Trail. The tourney, to be held at Appalachian Bible College in Beckley, is set to conclude on Saturday.
Other first round matchups have: No. 4 Lewisburg Christian taking on No. 5 Victory Baptist; No. 3 Elk Valley Christian playing No. 6 Morgantown Christian; and No. 2 Mercer Christian battling it out with No. 7 Pipestem Christian.
The Beth Haven middle school team plays Pipestem on Friday at 12:15 p.m. The Beth Haven girls take on Elk Valley on Thursday at 1 p.m.
Last week, Beth Haven’s boys opened the WVCAT tourney with a 55-41 win over Cross Lanes Christian. The Hornets then lost 87-57 to Calvary Baptist and followed that up with a 94-88 loss to top seed Teays Valley Christian.
“We played well enough on defense to win against Cross Lanes but we shot the ball horrible,” Beth Haven Christian coach Ronnie Hipshire said. “We split regular season games with Calvary but we played like it was our first game of the season. Our leading scorer had just two points. We were jacking up 3-pointers and only made five the whole game. I was proud how we came out in the second half in the Teays Valley game after being down by 18. We tied it with a minute and a half left in the game. We had them rattled but we had a couple of our starters foul out. So we came in fourth place out of eight in the tournament.”
Isaac Moore led Beth Haven with 17 points in the win over Cross Lanes. Andy Spaulding had 10 points.
Moore netted 21 points and sank four 3s in the loss to Calvary Baptist. Dontae Adams also broke into double figures with 16 points.
In the Teays Valley game, five Hornets reached double digits, led by Andy Spaulding’s 20 points. Moore and Matt Spaulding pitched in 17 points apiece, while Adams had 15 and Tyler Hobbs 14.