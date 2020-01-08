The Beth Haven Christian basketball team bounced back from its loss to Chapmanville by taking a pair of games last weekend.
The Hornets won both games on the road, prevailing 70-28 at Elk Valley last Friday and then routing Pipestem 75-33 on Saturday.
Beth Haven improved to 8-6 on the season with the two wins.
“We played well together and the reserves played about all the second half,” Beth Haven coach Ronnie Hipshire said.
Andy Spaulding led the Hornets with a 20-point effort in the Elk Valley game. Isaac Moore and Matt Spaulding had 14 and 10 points respectively.
Jason Frye added eight points, while Tyler Hobbs had six and Dontae Adams and Caleb Maynard had four each. Mason Henry and Matt more tossed in a basket each.
Andy Spaulding also paced the Hornets in the Pipestem game with 26 points. He drained three 3-pointers on the night. Henry had 15 and Matt Spaulding 10.
Adams added seven, while Isaac Moore, Devin Smith and Maynard had four each. Matt Moore had three and Hobbs chipped in with two.
The Hornets were slated to play at Covenant Christian on Monday. Beth Haven then takes on Scott on Jan. 10 in the Hatfield-McCoy Shootout at the Williamson Fieldhouse.
-----
2019-20 Beth Haven Christian
Boys’ Basketball Schedule (8-6):
Nov. 19: at Cross Lanes Christian, W 79-45
Nov. 23: Lewisburg Baptist, W 87-54
Nov. 26: Mercer Christian, W 53-36
Dec. 7: at Martin County, Ky., L 54-82
Dec. 10: at Wesley Christian, Ky., L 51-88
Dec. 13: vs. South Charleston (FCA tourney at WVU Tech), L 49-91
Dec. 14: vs. Calvary Baptist (at FCA tourney at WVU Tech), L 63-85
Dec. 19: vs Tolsia at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville, W 74-61
Dec. 20: Elk Valley, W 90-40
Dec. 21: vs. Beckley Prep at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville, L 63-89
Dec. 27: vs. Woodland Hills, Pa. (at Bob Ruynon Tournament at Chapmanville), W 58-56
Dec. 28: vs. Chapmanville (at Bob Runyon Tournament at Chapmanville), L 48-107
Jan. 3: at Elk Valley, W 70-28
Jan. 4: at Pipestem, W 75-33
Jan. 6: at Covenant, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 10: vs. Scott at Hatfield/McCoy Shootout at Williamson, TBA
Jan. 11: vs. TBA at Hatfield/McCoy Shootout at Williamson, TBA
Jan. 16: at Alice Lloyd JV (scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Jan. 20: vs. TBA, MLK Shootout at Greater Beckley Christian, TBA
Jan. 21: Covenant, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 23: at Cross Lanes Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 24: Calvary Baptist, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 25: Seneca Trail, 12:30 p.m.
Jan. 28: Martin County, Ky., TBA
Jan. 31: Cross Lanes Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 1: Pipestem, 3 p.m.
Feb. 7: at Seneca Trail, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 8: at Lewisburg Baptist, 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 10: at Mercer Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 17: Wesley Christian, Ky., 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 20-21: at WVCAT tourney, TBA
Feb. 25: at Greater Beckley Christian, 7 p.m.
Feb. 27-29: at WVCEA tourney, TBA
Mar. 3-7: at NACA tourney at Dayton, Ohio, TBA