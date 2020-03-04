It wasn’t how the Beth Haven Christian boys’ basketball team had hope to end its state tournament run.
The Hornets lost 66-62 in overtime to Mercer Christian on Saturday in the WVCEA state tournament championship game at Appalachian Bible College in Beckley.
Beth Haven went 2-1 in the state tourney, also scoring easy wins over Seneca Trails Christian Academy out of Lewisburg (68-33) and also beating Victory Baptist Academy from Beckley, (93-51).
The season is not over for Beth Haven (20-11), however. The Hornets are set to play in the NACA (National Association of Christian Athletes) national tourney on March 3-7 in Dayton, Tennessee.
Andy Spaulding led Beth Haven in the state title game with a 21-point effort.
Three other Hornets broke into double digits in scoring as Isaac Moore and Jason Frye pitched in 13 points apiece and Matt Spaulding had 10.
Tyler Hobbs chipped in with five points. Beth Haven played the game without starting point guard Dontae Adams, who was injured.
“He took a knee to his thigh area and he sprained his leg in the same area in separate games so he was hurting bad,” Beth Haven coach Ronnie Hipshire said. “He just couldn’t run. He was on the bench if we desperately needed him. The game went back and forth and we had three more of our starters, Isaac Moore, Matt Spaulding and Caleb Maynard, foul out of the game. We had the lead with 30 seconds left and we got a rebound on a missed shot, but then Mercer stole the ball away from us and called timeout to set up there play. They hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left. We took the ball out trying to score and they stole the inbounds pass and went in for a layup sealing our doom.”
Hipshire said he’s still proud of his team, which has played a very difficult schedule this season, playing several prep schools and WVSSAC teams, including two-time defending Class AA state champion Chapmanville.
“This one is going to hurt for awhile but I was proud of the way our boys played,” he said. “Their heart showed through. Dontae even came in and played through his pain in the last few minutes. We had three on the All-State team in Isaac Moore, Dontae Adams and Tyler Hobbs, who was the captain of the all-state team. Isaac Moore and Matt Spaulding were selected to the All-Tournament Team.”
Moore and Andy Spaulding tossed in 14 points each in the Seneca Trails game to lead the Hornets. Matt Spaulding tossed in 12 points.
Matt Spaulding poured in 33 points in the win over Calvary Baptist. He drained seven shots from beyond the 3-point arc. Andy Spaulding netted 22 points and Moore 19. Spaulding sank five 3s, while Moore made three treys.