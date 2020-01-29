The Beth Haven Christian boys’ basketball team picked up a pair of wins this week with blowout victories over Covenant Christian and Seneca Trail.
The Hornets rolled over Covenant, 82-45, on Jan. 21 at home, then destroyed Seneca Trail, 75-29, on Saturday, also at home.
Beth Haven, playing a very difficult schedule this season, improved to 11-7 on the season with the pair of wins.
In the Covenant game, four Beth Haven players reached double digits in scoring led by Isaac Moore’s 19 points. Matt Spaulding had 18, Mason Henry 13 and Dontae Adams 12.
Andy Spaulding added eight points, while Matt Moore had five, Tyler Hobbs four and Jason Frye three.
Beth Haven led 15-5 after one quarter, then exploded for 36 points in the second period, taking a commanding 51-18 lead. In the win over Seneca Trail, Matt Spaulding connected on four 3-pointers and led the Hornets with 24 points.
Adams and Henry tallied 16 and 14 points respectively. Frye had 10, Hobbs eight and Caleb Maynard three.
“We only played seven boys in the game due to sickness and injury so we wanted to give them some needed rest,” Beth Haven coach Ronnie Hipshire said.
The Hornets were scheduled to host Martin County, Kentucky, on Tuesday night. Beth Haven hosts Cross Lanes Christian on Friday at 7:30 p.m., then hosts Pipestem on Saturday at 3 p.m. before heading to Seneca Trail on Feb. 7.