It was a resounding victory for the Beth Haven Christian boys’ basketball team in its Nov. 19 season opener at Cross Lanes Christian as the Hornets rolled to a 79-45 win.
Matt Spaulding poured in 24 points for Beth Haven in the win, while Isaac Moore had a double-double tossing in 17 points, grabbing 14 rebounds and dishing out seven assists.
Dontae Adams had 14 points and Andy Spaulding 12. Tyler Hobbs added eight points, while Caleb Maynard and Devin Smith had two each.
Adams also had six assists, three rebounds, four steals and four blocked shots. Hobbs pulled down six boards. Matt Spaulding handed out seven assists and was 9 of 11 shooting from the floor.
Brothers Andy and Matt Spaulding played at Man High School last season.
Beth Haven was schedule to be back in action on Saturday at home against Lewisburg. The Hornets played the UPike JV on Monday in Pikeville, Kentucky, before hosting Mercer Christian on Tuesday.
The Hornets have a difficult schedule this season, having a home-and-home series with Martin County, Ky., a new school in Inez, Ky., and formerly known as Sheldon Clark High School.
Beth Haven also has a home-and-home with Kentucky prep school Wesley Christian.
The Hornets also are participants in both of Chapmanville Regional High School’s holiday tournaments.
Beth Haven plays Dec. 19 against an undetermined foe in Chapmanville’s three-day and first ever Country Roads Classic. On Dec. 21, Beth Haven returns to Chapmanville to play Beckley Prep.
Then on Dec. 27, the Hornets are back in Chapmanville again in the Tigers’ four-team Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament where Beth Haven takes on Woodland Hills High School out of Pittsburgh in an opening round game. Beth Haven then plays the next day on Dec. 28 in the tourney.
-----
2019-20 Beth Haven Christian
Boys’ Basketball Schedule:
Nov. 19: at Cross Lanes Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 23: Lewisburg Baptist, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 25: at UPike JV, TBA
Nov. 26: Mercer Christian, 7 p.m.
Dec. 2: Grace Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 7: at Martin County, Ky., 3 p.m.
Dec. 10: at Wesley Christian, Ky., 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 13: vs. South Charleston Christian at FCA tourney at WVU Tech, 8 p.m.
Dec. 14: vs. Calvary Baptist at FCA tourney at WVU Tech, 12:30 p.m.
Dec. 19: vs TBA at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville, 8:15 p.m.
Dec. 20: Elk Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 21: vs. Beckley Prep at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville, 1 p.m.
Dec. 27: vs. Woodland Hills, Pa., at Bob Ruynon Tournament at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Dec. 28: vs. TBA at Bob Runyon Tournament at Chapmanville, TBA
Jan. 3: at Elk Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 4: at Pipestem, 2 p.m.
Jan. 6: at Covenant, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 10: vs. TBA at Hatfiled/McCoy Shootout at Williamson, TBA
Jan. 11: vs. TBA at Hatfiled/McCoy Shootout at Williamson, TBA
Jan. 16: at Alice Lloyd JV (scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Jan. 20: vs. TBA, MLK Shootout at Greater Beckley Christian, TBA
Jan. 21: Covenant, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 23: at Cross Lanes Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 24: Calvary Baptist, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 25: Seneca Trail, 12:30 p.m.
Jan. 28: Martin County, Ky., TBA
Jan. 31: Cross Lanes Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 1: Pipestem, 3 p.m.
Feb. 7: at Seneca Trail, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 8: at Lewisburg Baptist, 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 10: at Mercer Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 17: Wesley Christian, Ky., 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 20-21: at WVCAT tourney, TBA
Feb. 25: at Greater Beckley Christian, 7 p.m.
Feb. 27-29: at WVCEA tourney, TBA
Mar. 3-7: at NACA tourney at Dayton, Ohio, TBA