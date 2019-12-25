Matt Spaulding netted 24 points for Beth Haven Christian but wasn’t enough as the Hornets lost 85-63 on Dec. 14 at the Future Christian Athletes Tour at the old WVU Tech gymnasium.
Isaac Moore, just a junior, tallied 21 points on the evening also also went over 1,000 points for his career.
Dontae Adams had 10 and Tyler Hobbs eight.
“We should have won this game,” Beth Haven coach Ronnie Hipshire said. “We were leading at the half by three points but came out in the second half and played selfish. We made bad desions and played terrible defense. If we don’t change some things and play team ball and quit worrying about getting my points we won’t win another game.”
Beth Haven (3-4) was scheduled to play last weekend in Chapmanville’s Country Roads Classic but no scores were made available to The Logan Banner.
The Hornets return to action on Friday at Chapmanville as Beth Haven takes on Woodland Hills, Pennsylvania, in the Bob Ruynon Memorial Holiday Tournament.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 91, BETH HAVEN 49: South Charleston drilled Beth Haven, 91-49, on Dec. 13 at the Future Christian Athletes Tour at the old WVU Tech gymnasium.
“We did everything wrong on offense and defense,” Hornets’ coach Ronnie Hipshire said. “We didn’t play team ball and we played selfish.”
Matt Spaulding paced Beth Haven with 20 points. lsaac Moore had 14, while Dontae Adams and Andy Spaulding tossed in five points each. Caleb Maynard and Mason Henry each tallied a bucket.
WESLEY CHRISTIAN, KY. 88, BETH HAVEN 51: Beth Haven took it on the chin on Dec. 10 in an 88-51 loss at Wesley Christian, Kentucky.
lsaac Moore and Andy Spaulding led Beth Haven with 13 points apiece. Matt Spaulding had 11, Dontae Adams eight and Tyler Hobbs six.
“This was by far the best team we’ve faced. Everyone on the team is a Division I ballplayer,” Beth Haven coach Ronnie Hipshire said. “They didn’t even play their three best players and they beat us like a drum.”
MARTIN CO., KY. 82, BETH HAVEN 54: Beth Haven Christian was routed 82-54 at Martin County, Kentucky, on Dec. 7
lsaac Moore led Beth Haven with 14 points. Matt Spaulding had 11 and Jason Frye seven while Dontae Adams, Tyler Hobbs and Andy Spaulding had six each. Caleb Maynard added four points.
Brady Dingess poured in a game-high 18 points for the Cardinals.