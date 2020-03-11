The Beth Haven Christian boys’ basketball team finished 3-1 last weekend in the NACA (National Association of Christian Athletes) national tournament in Dayton, Tennessee, good for a runner-up finish.
Beth Haven (23-12) defeated Franklin Classical School from Franklin, Georgia, 58-51, in the first game, then downed ACTS out of Abingdon, Virginia, 83-76 in overtime.
Game Three resulted in a 71-65 win by the Hornets over Liberty Christian Academy of Richland, North Carolina.
Beth Haven then lost 83-56 in the championship game to defending champion Life Christian Academy of Harvest, Alabama.
Andy Spaulding led Beth Haven with 22 points in the win over Franklin.
Isaac Moore paced the Hornets with a 30-point effort in the win over ACTS. Matt Spaudling pitched in 27, Jason Frye 12, Andy Spaulding eight the Tyler Hobbs six.
“It was a hard fought game,” Beth Haven coach Ronnie Hipshire said. “We were down in the last minute of the game and came back to tie it on a last second in-bounds play on a 3-point shot by Matt Spaulding to put the game in overtime. We made nine out of 10 foul shots in overtime to seal the deal.”
Andy Spaulding netted 17 points in the win over Liberty. Moore and Matt Spaulding had 16 each. Frye had 12 and Hobbs 10.
“Our boys played an awesome game,” Hipshire said. “Those boys we played were huge and fast. Two of their players were in the slam dunk contest. This win put us in the championship game against the defending champion.”
Moore led Beth Haven with 24 points in the loss to Life Christian in the finals. Andy Spauling had 12, Matt Spaulding eight, Frye six and Caleb Maynard four. Hobbs chipped in with two points. Moore and Andy Spaulding made it to the all-tournament team.
“They just outplayed us but I’m proud of our boys,” Hipshire said. “They played hard as they could.”