The Beth Haven Christian boys basketball team continued to stay hot during the stretch run of the season after picking up a pair of makeup game wins this week.
The Hornets defeated Calvary Baptist Academy out of Hurricane, 85-69 on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at home and then downed Huntington-based team Grace Christian, 88-73, on Thursday, also at home.
Beth Haven improved to 17-8 on the season and have won 12 out of its last 14 games.
“We fell behind in both games, then we started guarding them better,” Beth Haven coach Ronnie Hipshire said. “These were two quality wins for us against two great teams and will give us some momentum going into the WVCAT tournament this coming weekend. All together we played well in both games.”
Matt Spaulding led five Beth Haven double figure scorers in the win over Calvary Baptist as he netted 24 points on the night. He sank four 3-pointers.
Andy Spaulding had 15 points as he sank two treys. Dontae Adams had 14, Isaac Moore 12 and Tyler Hobbs 10. Jason Frye tossed in eight and Caleb Maynard two. Andy Spaulding had a huge night with 34 points in the win over Grace Christian. He drilled a trio of treys on the evening. Moore netted 18, while Matt Spaulding had 15 and Hobbs 11. Adams and Frye had four each. Maynard chipped in with two points.
Beth Haven is slated to play in the WVCAT tourney on Thursday and Friday then play at Greater Beckley Christian on Feb. 25.
2019-20 Beth Haven Christian
Boys’ Basketball Schedule (17-8):
Nov. 19: at Cross Lanes Christian, W 79-45
Nov. 23: Lewisburg Baptist, W 87-54
Nov. 26: Mercer Christian, W 53-36
Dec. 7: at Martin County, Ky., L 54-82
Dec. 10: at Wesley Christian, Ky., L 51-88
Dec. 13: vs. South Charleston (FCA tourney at WVU Tech), L 49-91
Dec. 14: vs. Calvary Baptist (at FCA tourney at WVU Tech), L 63-85
Dec. 19: vs Tolsia at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville, W 74-61
Dec. 20: Elk Valley, W 90-40
Dec. 21: vs. Beckley Prep at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville, L 63-89
Dec. 27: vs. Woodland Hills, Pa. (at Bob Ruynon Tournament at Chapmanville), W 58-56
Dec. 28: vs. Chapmanville (at Bob Runyon Tournament at Chapmanville), L 48-107
Jan. 3: at Elk Valley, W 70-28
Jan. 4: at Pipestem, W 75-33
Jan. 6: at Covenant, W 87-61
Jan. 10: vs. Scott at Hatfield/McCoy Shootout at Williamson, L 62-81
Jan. 21: Covenant, W 82-45
Jan. 25: Seneca Trail, W 75-29
Jan. 28: Martin County, Ky., W 77-59
Jan. 31: Cross Lanes Christian, W 81-58
Feb. 1: Pipestem, W 79-42
Feb. 7: at Seneca Trail, ppd.
Feb. 8: at Lewisburg Baptist, W 74-53
Feb. 10: at Mercer Christian, L 51-63
Feb. 11: Calvary Baptist, W 85-69
Feb. 13: Grace Christian, W 88-73
Feb. 20-21: at WVCAT tourney, TBA
Feb. 25: at Greater Beckley Christian, 7 p.m.
Feb. 27-29: at WVCEA tourney, TBA
Mar. 3-7: at NACA tourney at Dayton, Tenn., TBA